5 Days Before NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama Has NSFW Reaction to Spurs Fan’s Hair Art: “Deada** Got the Best Fanbase”

Widely considered to be the most hyped prospect since LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama is a talent like we’ve never seen before. Standing at 7-foot-4, Wembanyama is truly a unicorn, who can dribble, pass, shoot, and rebound equally effectively. Since the beginning of the 2022-2023 season, the French phenom has been a lock as the #1 pick. With the top pick going to the San Antonio Spurs this year, fans of the Texas side can barely contain their excitement now that the Draft is merely five days away. Less than a week away from being almost certainly selected by the Spurs, the youngster is already hyping fans up on social media.

Advertisement

The LNB Pro A Most Valuable Player is the most talked about draft prospect in the last 20 years. As reported by many, Wemby is expected to be the next greatest thing in the NBA. With an entire franchise’s expectations on his shoulders, the teenage sensation could turn around the team’s fortunes from the moment he sets foot on the NBA hardwood.

Despite being under massive pressure, Wembanyama seems excited to join Gregg Popovich’s boys. And even before being drafted by the Spurs, he is having a great time interacting with their supporters.

Advertisement

Victor Wembanyama reacts to a fan’s hair art, calls Spurs fans the best

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Wemby’s name to be called out by Adam Silver in the Draft. Meanwhile, San Antonio fans are doing some of the craziest things to display their love for the teenage sensation.

In fact, one Spurs fan has gone viral after getting a haircut with Wembanyama’s face carved on it. After the picture started gaining traction on social media, it attracted the attention of the Big Fella. Apart from appreciating the gesture, the 19-year-old joked about not being held responsible for the fan’s actions.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CtmpuxSv_9B/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPointsApp/status/1670201456798957569?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Further, Wemby even hyped up the entire Spurs fanbase with his comment on Overtime’s Instagram post. Have a look at what the Metropolitans 92’s star wrote on the post in this screenshot attached to NBA Celeb Update’s tweet:

Advertisement

“Spurs Deada** got the best fanbase in the league”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1670281747836305408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Wembanyama almost called himself a Spur

Seems like Wemby is already getting accustomed to being a player for the Spurs. Following the LNB Pro A Finals series, when asked about his NBA future, the center almost called himself a Spur.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPointsApp/status/1669882704039677954?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The youngster tried covering it up by changing the topic, but the cheeky smile gave it all away. To be fair, it isn’t any surprise that the Spurs are going to select him. On 22nd June, the Frenchman is set to join the prestigious company of David Robinson and Tim Duncan as the third #1 pick for the franchise.