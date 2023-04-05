“White Chocolate Is Underappreciated”: Having Had a Feud With Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal Explained Why Jason Williams Was the Most Fun to Play With

Shaquille O’Neal played with a lot of terrific players in his time who would later become Hall of Fames in their career. And that too, guards, in particular. Penny Hardaway, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Gary Payton, and Steve Nash are some of them.

But who did he have the most fun with? One of the all-time greatest threats on the paint who was a nightmare for any big man to defend and a delight for the guards to play with, The Big Aristotle must have had his own preferences.

And if we had not given it up already, it would have been almost impossible for you to guess who he enjoyed the most playing with.

Shaquille O’Neal had the most fun playing with White Chocolate

They might have played together for two-and-a-half seasons, but Jason Williams was the teammate Shaq had the most fun with over multiple legends of the game. Most of them played with him for a much longer duration and helped him win several accolades, including 4 NBA championships.

“A guy that I have to mention that I really had fun playing with was White Chocolate in Miami,” O’Neal once told Kevin Garnett on Area 21 show after the Big Ticket asked him the question we have been discussing.

“White Chocolate was nice to play with cause I could have put my hand, and the ball would be there every time. Shootout to White Chocolate. Great player and underappreciated.”

And really, very few players looked as magical and as in control of the basketball as Williams did. With all his tricks, the man averaged just 1.5 turnovers in his three seasons with the Heat while producing 5 dimes a game.

He helped them win the 2006 championship averaging over 9.3 points, 4 assists, and 2 rebounds while playing under 30 minutes per game. But why would Shaq prefer him over Kobe, with whom he won the most accolades in his career?

Shaq and Kobe’s hampered relationship

As much as any big man can play without a ball by defending the post, setting the screens, and being available near the paint to finish it off while a guard brings up the ball.

Shaq excelled at all that, but he wanted to be involved more in the game because he wasn’t as bad at dribbling/running with the ball as a typical center. As Kobe was developing into a superstar, there were no instant passes in LA whenever he put his hands up asking for it.

And having won three Finals MVPs in their championship runs from 2000 to 2002, The Diesel wanted to continue as “The Guy” for the franchise. Bryant wasn’t having it.

Two years after their 3rd and final championship, when the feud became quite public, the Lakers sided with their young guard instead of the 7ft 1’ big man who was on the wrong side of his 30s.