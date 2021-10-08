“Hello LeBron James, I watched Space Jam and it was good”: Lakers fan hilariously compliments The King’s movie during a timeout leaving Carmelo Anthony to burst out in laughter

During the Lakers-Nets preseason game, a fan gave LeBron James his honest opinions on LBJ’s ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ movie, leaving Carmelo Anthony in tears.

LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes ever. Ever since the King was a young 18-year-old rookie, he has been dominating the league, giving the fans an incredible show. Having one of the most decorated resumes in NBA history, King James has brought himself into the GOAT debate.

This past offseason, LeBron decided to entertain his fans off-the-court. Starring in the new ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ movie, Bron took his talents to Hollywood. Much to everyone’s surprise, the sequel to Michael Jordan’s ‘Space Jam’ wasn’t exactly Oscar-worthy.

With a mere 4.4/10 rating on IMDb and only 26% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie was nothing that LBJ advertised it to be.

Fan lets LeBron James know his opinion on ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ during the Lakers-Nets preseason game

There have been hundreds of hecklers who LBJ had to face in his 18-year illustrious career. However, during the Lakers first preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets, a fan decided to compliment the good job the 4-time MVP has done with his debut movie.

During one of the timeouts in the Nets-Lakers bout, a fan sitting pretty close to the court tried to gather King James’ attention. The fan exclaimed:

“Hello LeBron! I watched Space Jam.”

At this time, the 4-time champ looked busy on the court, not paying any attention to the fan. However, Carmelo Anthony, who was sitting on the scorer’s table, turned back to hear what the fan had to further say. He continued:

“I watched it. It was good.”

His comments got Melo to laugh.

“I watched Space Jam! It was good!” This fan wanted to make sure LeBron heard him 😂 (via @bzwang43) pic.twitter.com/lssPKSk5Ha — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 8, 2021

Clearly, LeBron James had a rather busy summer promoting his new movie. Now, entering his 18th NBA season, King James looks more determined than ever to help the Lakers win their 2nd title in 3 years.