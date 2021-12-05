“Kenny Smith, you paid money for those?”: Charles Barkley was in total disapproval of the TNT analyst’s shoes last Tuesday

The Jet simply can’t catch a break on TNT. Kenny Smith was put to the sword yet again by Charles Barkley – this time for his choice of shoes.

Kenny Smith is a veritable punching bag of sorts on Inside the NBA – at least most of the time. The former Tar Heels star is a Hall of Fame instigator, but unfortunately for his image as an analyst, his real entertainment value is as a prop for Chuck and Shaq.

Some of the best moments of all time on Inside the NBA have come when Chuck turns his hose onto The Jet. Once Barkley gets hold of any opportunity to roast Kenny, he simply never looks back. The time he called Kenny a water boy these playoffs is an all-time classic.

Another such opportunity presented itself when TNT broadcasted the marquee top-of-the-table clash between Golden State and the Phoenix Suns this past week.

“Kenny Smith, you paid money for them?”: Charles Barkley

Kenny Smith considers himself to be a fairly dashing dresser – though most of us might not view it that way. In a sense, The Jet does have an old-school charm to the way he dons his clothes.

But no one bats a .1000, especially when it comes to nailing outfits. And the 56-year-old has had a fair few fashion faux pas in the past – especially with his suits.

A moment of silence for the picnic tablecloth that lost its life so Kenny Smith could have a suit. pic.twitter.com/fxGPjsEnc8 — Sean Thomas (@PositiveSean) March 17, 2016

This time, his kicks were the target as Kenny walked onto the set with a flamboyant pair of shoes. The trouble? His shoes didn’t quite match his overall air – and especially the rest of his attire. Charles Barkley went after the former Rockets guard for it:

“You paid money for those? How much do those things cost, Kenny?

