Basketball

“Kenny Smith, you paid money for those?”: Charles Barkley was in total disapproval of the TNT analyst’s shoes last Tuesday

"Kenny Smith, you paid money for those?": Charles Barkley was in total disapproval of the TNT analyst's shoes last Tuesday
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"I really like Lewis Hamilton and wish him the best": Nikita Mazepin says he didn't want the Mercedes driver to be penalized for 'impending' him during practice
Next Article
Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt’s social media appears to have been hacked following latest tweet
NBA Latest Post
"Kenny Smith, you paid money for those?": Charles Barkley was in total disapproval of the TNT analyst's shoes last Tuesday
“Kenny Smith, you paid money for those?”: Charles Barkley was in total disapproval of the TNT analyst’s shoes last Tuesday

The Jet simply can’t catch a break on TNT. Kenny Smith was put to the…