“You Got 33 Teams Salivating, Bro”: Travis Hunter Earns Respect from Lil Wayne Just Three Days Before the NFL Draft

Travis Hunter keeps hearing his name called on stage, racking up awards as he continues to shine. Most recently, Colorado honored him by retiring his jersey number—12—and placing his name on the stadium. With NFL scouts grading him highly, they project him to be one of the first players off the board in the upcoming draft, potentially going first or second overall.

Lil Wayne, who joined Hunter on his podcast, believes the secret behind the star’s steady success lies in his mindset. He doesn’t let anything-or—or anyone—change his outlook on life.

“He deserves it, man. First of all, what you are doing they love the most, Travis, is being you. It’s so obvious that you’re not influenced by anything. It’s so obvious that you are not siding, swaying. The moves that you’re making in your personal life is showing these people who you are.”

Wayne shared that, as someone immersed in the sports world and media, he constantly hears one thing from everyone: Travis Hunter is the best player in his draft class. That amazes him, especially considering the level of talent available this year, with stars like Ashton Jeanty and Abdul Carter also in the mix.

Every NFL team grades the Heisman winner highly and would gladly take him if given the chance. But realistically, only a handful of teams will have the opportunity. Nearly every scout, analyst, and mock draft projects him to be a top-five pick. If he falls beyond that, it would be nothing short of a miracle.

“How many teams you got in the NFL? 32? You got 33 teams salivating, bro,” Lil Wayne said.

For most players, it’d be a surreal experience to be talked about so highly. But for the Heisman winner, it’s just noise. He stays grounded and focused, constantly working to improve his game, often by putting in extra hours at the gym.

Analysts and media personalities often say one thing on air and something entirely different behind the scenes. But when it comes to Travis Hunter, the sentiment is consistent—on and off the record. Everyone trusts him and admires his quiet, hard-working demeanor.

The first team with a real shot at drafting Hunter is the Tennessee Titans. They love what he brings to the table and would hate to pass on a generational talent. However, their urgent need for a quarterback might push them toward Cam Ward instead.

The Cleveland Browns might be the most realistic destination for Hunter. They’re also in the market for a QB, but it’s unlikely they’ll spend the No. 2 overall pick on Shedeur Sanders. That leaves Hunter and Abdul Carter as the top options for Cleveland at that spot.

The Giants could still target a quarterback, but after signing veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, they’re expected to prioritize other needs. Travis Hunter fits perfectly—he’s a dynamic, game-changing weapon who fills multiple roles. While they could also consider Carter, the Giants are in more need of playmakers than pass-rushers.

And if Hunter somehow slips past all of them, the Patriots would pounce. Sure, they need a left tackle more than a wide receiver or cornerback, but a player like Hunter is simply too talented to pass up.