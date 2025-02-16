“The Eagles Is an Escape”: Philly Superfan Gillie Da Kid Reflects on His Emotional Connection With His Favorite NFL Team

The Philadelphia Eagles have a large roster of high-profile celebrity fans. Bradley Cooper, Mike Trout, Tina Fey, Sylvester Stallone, and Anne Hathaway, just to name a few. But few can match the passion of Philly superfan Gillie Da Kid, who had a front-row seat to something most fans can only dream of—serving as the team’s hype man during their second Super Bowl run.

For Gillie, the experience was more than just a thrill — it was a source of immense pride, one he cherishes very much. During a sit-down interview with Shannon Sharpe, Gillie reflected on that unforgettable experience, talking about why the team means so much to him and other Philadelphians.

The Gangsta hitmaker described the Eagles as an “escape” from life’s hardships, adding that the team’s success has a direct impact on his and the city’s morale. When the Eagles win, hope fills the air. But when they lose, everything feels dull and heavy.

“When the Eagles lose, the morale is down… You think about all of your problems, and there’s no escape. The Eagles is an escape, you know what I mean?”

For those who don’t know Gillie, he’s a rapper native to Philadelphia. In 2006, it was revealed that he was a ghostwriter for the critically acclaimed Lil Wayne. He’s released several mixtapes and is well-known amongst hip-hop aficionados.

Gillie seems to leave everything else behind when he’s rooting for the Birds. He posted a video in January of him with an oversized Eagles cap on dancing to the song “Blow the Whistle”. The clip went viral, and the team decided to invite him to the NFC Championship game to lead them out of the tunnel. He also talked about the invigorating experience with Sharpe:

“When I ran out the tunnel with them, the funniest sh*t is I dropped down to the ground and started doing the Brian Dawkins,” Gillie said as he started to almost growl. The visual had Sharpe cackling as he asked if he hit the Wolverine on them.

“I hit the Wolverine on them, and I get up, ‘Let’s go!’ I run to the front of the line… I turned around and looked at Kenneth Gainwell, and the tears came down my face. And I said, ‘I love this sh*t!'” the rapper replied.

The story had both Gillie and Sharpe in stitches, especially as Gillie recalled Gainwell’s reaction. The Eagles running back gave him a baffled look before reminding him that he wasn’t playing in the game. But in that moment, Gillie’s energy said otherwise.

Gillie cried when he led the Eagles out of the tunnel pic.twitter.com/f2leV58J1s — MILLION $ WORTH OF GAME (@mworthofgame) February 16, 2025

In addition, after the Eagles stomped the Commanders and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl, Gillie was invited into the locker room to celebrate with the team. He danced with the squad to “Blow the Whistle” as he looked to be living a surreal experience. Jalen Hurts stood just inches behind him in the clip, laughing, clapping, and bobbing along to the beat.

In his life, Gillie says he’s only missed three Eagles games. One due to a blackout, and two because he was overseas filming a movie. He’s a dedicated fan through and through.

Every Birds Super Bowl run has a hype song. In 2018, it was Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares. In 2022, Calum Scott’s cover of “Dancing On My Own” stole the show. Now in 2025, it’s the Bay Area anthem “Blow the Whistle”, which is making headway in Philly. And in conclusion, Gillie was at the forefront of it all.