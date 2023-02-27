Kevin Durant Accuses Charles Barkley Of Lying On LeBron James’ Name On Twitter, “Link The Article To Me”

Kevin Durant has gotten an inordinate amount of flack over the course of the second half of his career. The reason for this is the fact that he joined a 73-9 Golden State Warriors team that had just beat his OKC Thunder in the previous year’s Western Conference Finals.

KD went from a beloved hero to one of the most villainous figures in North American sports history. Fast forward to today and the ‘Slim Reapers continues to get hate for the moves he makes, most recently joining forces with Chris Paul and Devin Booker on the Phoenix Suns, leaving behind a Brooklyn Nets team that he decided to join 4 years ago in free agency.

One man who has been very critical of Durant is Charles Barkley. In all fairness, Chuck is critical of any superstar that resides in the NBA and so him going after KD shouldn’t be all too surprising.

Kevin Durant calls out Charles Barkley for using a fake LeBron James quote

Charles Barkley graced ESPN First Take with his presence and went on to debate a variety of things, including Kevin Durant and his need to win a championship now that he’s in Phoenix. In his rant about KD however, he would go on to quote LeBron James. Only problem is that ‘The King’ never said what Barkley claimed he said.

Of course, Kevin Durant being the avid Twitter user that he is, he went on to call out the former Suns legend, asking him to send him a link of the article that states James said what he said. Twitter has since been praising the 2x Finals MVP for calling Chuck out on his mistake.

I don’t remember bron saying this…somebody link me to the article https://t.co/Ze3z7b9vN2 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 27, 2023

The most likely scenario is that Sir Charles was duped by one of the many fake quote accounts that have taken over Twitter in the past 2 years. Getting ‘sacked’ has become increasingly common and it seems as though the one and only Charles Barkley has fallen victim to it as well.

Charles Barkley doesn’t believe Kevin Durant is the best player in the world

On this same segment with Stephen A Smith, Charles Barkley went on to scoff at the notion that Smith believes Kevin Durant is the best player in the world when healthy. According to Chuck, both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic are in the running for this title, especially the latter.

This isn’t all too bad of a take as each of these 3 players can lead a team to a championship in 2023 as the undisputed number one offensive option out on the floor. Most recently, Jayson Tatum admitted that he believes Giannis is the best player in the NBA as well due to the fact that even on off nights, he can still drop 25 points and grab 15 boards.

