“He Dunked on His Bald Spot!”: Anthony Edwards’ Poster on Kevin Durant Had Former NBA Star’s 10 Y/o in Awe

Shubham Singh
Published

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards has earned a lot of plaudits after his brilliant display in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ incredible first-round sweep against the Kevin Durant-led Phoenix Suns. During the series, the 22-year-old was constantly in Durant’s face, letting the 35-year-old know that he was “old”. The Timberwolves guard also backed up his trash-talking with a strong showing against the 2014 MVP throughout the series. During one such instance of dominance in Game 4, former NBA star Rudy Gay’s 10-year-old son, Clint, was so mesmerized by the Anthony Edwards takeover that he made an outrageous remark.

Gay recently appeared on Carmelo Anthony’s 7 PM in Brooklyn Podcast and revealed how his excited son took a shot at Durant’s fading hairline while appreciating Anthony Edwards’ poster slam.

In the deciding quarter of Game 4, with 2:30 left, Anthony Edwards displayed why he’s being touted as the future face of the league. He used a couple of between-the-legs dribbles and a hesi move to blow past Bradley Beal during a play that started well outside the three-point line. Then the 6’4 guard soared over KD who seemed to reluctantly approach the high-flying jam for a block. KD saw the youngster rise above his 6’11” frame to stamp his authority all over the Suns.

On Melo’s pod, Rudy Gay revealed how his son got so excited while watching the play that he took a jab at the 2x Finals MVP. While prefacing his respect for KD, Gay couldn’t control his laughter while describing his 10-year-old’s son reaction.

Bro, I was watching this with my son, man. Shout out to Clint, man. He’s gonna be 10, May 6th. KD love you bro, if you watching this, you know he is 10. My son sees this, he said, ‘Ohh! He dunked on his bald spot,’” Rudy Gay hilariously told Carmelo Anthony and Kid Mero.

The 37-year-old further revealed that he told his son “That’s a good one”, as both Melo and Kid Mero burst into laughter.

Amidst this light-hearted chatter, the league is undergoing a huge transformation. Despite the ceaseless trash-talk aimed at him, Kevin Durant recognized that Anthony Edwards deserves respect for slowly taking over the league with his dominance.

There is mutual admiration between Anthony Edwards and Kevin Durant

After the Timberwolves ended the Suns’ season in Game 4 of the first round, Anthony Edwards and Kevin Durant shared an prolonged hug and showcased mutual respect. In the post-game conference. Durant gave full props to Ant-man for putting the league on notice. He acknowledged that he enjoyed watching ANT the most and wished the best things for him. 

So impressed with Ant. My favorite player to watch. Just grown so much since he came into the league. At 22, just his love for the game shines bright and that’s one of the reasons why I like him the most,” Durant said during the post-game conference.

Meanwhile, Edwards has also admitted that Durant has inspired him throughout his hoops journey. After the Game 4 win, he talked to the Inside the NBA crew and revealed how he has “utmost respect” for KD. Since they will be teammates for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Edwards even quipped that he would “talk a little trash and let him know I sent him home.

That’s pretty much the best transition the NBA could expect between its ageing and up-and-coming stars.

