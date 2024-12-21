Kevin Durant and Devin Booker Impressed by AJ Dybantsa, Laud Top College Recruit’s Skills and Maturity

AJ Dybantsa, the projected number one pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, has yet to even play a college game, only recently committing to Brigham Young University. But the 17-year-old’s inexperience hasn’t held the talented forward back from being recognized by the NBA’s best players, including Kevin Durant.

The 36-year-old wasn’t shy about sharing his admiration for Dybantsa in an Andscape interview. KD revealed that he has actually been aware of Dybantsa’s rise for a couple of years, even working out with the up-and-coming star in the past. It turns out that the two-time NBA Champion has been closely monitoring the NBA prodigy’s progress.

“I love [Dybantsa]. I was just chopping it up asking him when he plays again. Wish I was able to see that,” Durant shared in the interview.

The 2014 MVP also took the time to dive deeper into what he appreciates about the Massachusetts native’s skillset, pointing out his smooth shooting form and NBA-ready body. “I was impressed by his size and fluidity as a player, his ballhandling. He was shooting jump shots well,” Durant continued. “He got the body type to become a pro in this league for 20 years. It is good to be around him. He has a lot of energy, too.”

KD’s All-Star running mate, Devin Booker, also lauded Dybantsa’s high maturity level at such a young age. Considering the extent of his basketball experience have been AAU and high school competitions, Book believes the 6-foot-9 forward is ahead of the curve in that regard.

“You can already tell the maturity level. You can tell the competitive nature through the conversation. You can just tell when someone is more advanced than their age. I picked that up and gathered that from him early,” the 28-year-old told Andscape.

While the newest BYU Cougar will undoubtedly receive plenty of attention once he gets some college minutes under his belt, some of the game’s best have already acknowledged Dybantsa’s greatness in the making. It’s not just the Phoenix Suns star duo talking about him, as Paul George has also spoken on the subject.

Paul George was also impressed by Dybantsa

Dybantsa has already made a name for himself as a physically gifted talent with a wingspan stretching over seven feet. George hadn’t heard of the young phenom at first, but after watching some game film, the nine-time All-Star realized what he had been missing out on.

“It was exactly that, ‘Have you heard of this AJ kid?’ And I was like, ‘Nah,’ so I peeped his game, watched some tape, and then by sophomore year, it was like, ‘Yo, you gotta see this kid, AJ; you gotta see him,'” the 34-year-old shared on his show, Podcast P.

George’s amazed first impression of the forward’s skills will likely end up being just one of many as the teenager gains more prominence. Within the next year, it seems that everyone in basketball circles will know about the electrifying talent of AJ Dybantsa.