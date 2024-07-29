Kevin Durant Angel Reese: Are KD And The Chicago Sky Star Dating?

While the Paris Olympics 2024 has become the center of fan attention, the dating lives of certain superstar players are also sparking their interest. Kevin Durant and Angel Reese recently have become the subjects of those rumors. Speculation is swirling about a possible relationship between KD and the Chicago Sky star, adding another layer to the drama.

Fan interest peaked last week when they were spotted together at Team USA Women’s Basketball’s exhibition game against Germany. They sat side-by-side throughout the nation’s 84-57 victory at the O2 Arena in London. Additionally, the rumored couple attended the game with Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, fueling speculation about possible double dates.

Despite the ongoing intrigue, none has publicly commented on these rumors. Yet, it’s tough to disregard the possibilities. KD, for example, has been the most eligible bachelor in the NBA for a decade. Since his breakup with former WNBA star Monica Wright in 2014, he has never been involved in a public relationship.

At the same time, Reese has also been single for a while. Earlier this year, she ended her nearly one-year relationship with Cam’ron Fletcher. After weeks of fan speculation about their split, the 22-year-old confirmed the news during an Instagram live session in late March 2024.

On top of this, Reese has always had a soft corner for Durant. Ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft, she picked the 35-year-old as her preferred 2v2 coed basketball partner. Following this, she pointed out the reasons behind this to TheScore, mentioning, “He is my favorite player and he is from DMV”.

So, it’s evident how KD’s gameplay and rise from the Washington Metropolitan Area or the DMV inspired Reese’s basketball journey. Whether this mutual admiration evolves into something more remains to be seen. Until then, fans must wait for the rest of the drama to unfold.