“How Kevin Durant became the youngest scoring title winner in NBA history!”: When KD won his first NBA scoring championship as a 3rd-year player, aged just 21

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the NBA. Today, we take a look at how he became the youngest scoring title winner in history.

Kevin Durant is one of the most electric stars in the league. His scoring prowess is second to none and some even say he is the greatest scorer of all time.

His rise to stardom was all part of the plan. He was drafted second overall in 2007 and in just three seasons he was leading the league in scoring.

On April 15th, 2010, he dropped 31 points in the last game of the season to seal the deal. His scoring average of 30.1 was the highest at 21.

Also read: “Kevin Durant has never missed the playoffs after age 20?!”: A fascinating stat about the Easy Money Sniper confounds NBA Reddit after Brooklyn Nets seal 7th seed in 2022 NBA playoffs

🗓 This Day in Stats, 2010: At just 21 years-old, @KDTrey5 becomes the youngest player in @NBA history to win the regular season scoring title with 30.1 PPG. pic.twitter.com/Lys9QAcPTG — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 15, 2018

Kevin Durant seals his legacy by racking up 3 more scoring titles!

If that looked like a fluke, or if anyone else doubted his abilities, they were about to be proven wrong.

Durant followed up his impressive 2010-11 season by winning the scoring title for the next two years. He has won a total of four since. That figure is good for third all-time in the scoring title winner’s list. Only behind MJ and Wilt.

We just had an “on this date” of @KDTrey5 becoming the youngest player to ever win a scoring title – he’d go on to win four, putting him behind only MJ and Wilt. So who of the three is the greatest scorer (not player, scorer) of all time? pic.twitter.com/PN7svZE4aA — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 15, 2020

He has since cemented his legacy as an all-time great by winning two titles and two Finals MVPs. The playoffs are set to kick-off and it looks as though Durant is showing no signs of slowing down.

He will be looking to add a third title and most likely even a third Finals MVP trophy to his cabinet.

Kevin Durant won his first scoring title at 21 years old. The youngest to do it didn’t stop there, winning three consecutive by the end of the 2011-12 season. Easy Money been doing this for a decade. 💰 pic.twitter.com/9TvC11yeHs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 15, 2020

Also read: “Stephen Curry will pick the two rings with Kevin Durant over getting the ring during the 73-9 season!”: Draymond Green makes the Warriors’ superstar sweat, throws him a Sophie’s Choice