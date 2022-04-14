“Stephen Curry will pick the two rings with Kevin Durant over getting the ring during the 73-9 season!”: Draymond Green makes the Warriors’ superstar sweat, throws him a Sophie’s Choice

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry would pick his time with Kevin Durant over getting the ring during the perfect 73-9 season

Back in 2015-16, the Golden State Warriors managed to do something no team in NBA History had done or has been able to accomplish since. They beat the old record set by Michael Jordan and his ’95-96 Bulls and recorded 73 wins in a season.

It was damn near a perfect season, and they were about to end in style, having taken a 3-1 lead in the Finals. However, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving had different plans. With Draymond Green out for Game 5, they used it to change the tide, get the momentum on their side, and snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

During the offseason, the Warriors made a change and signed the best scorer of the generation, nay, in NBA History. With Kevin Durant on the roster, the Dubs went on to win two championships back-to-back. They were about to win their 3rd if KD and Klay Thompson didn’t get injured in the Finals.

Recently, Stephen Curry appeared on the Draymond Green show. There, Draymond threw him a doozy and asked a question that everybody wanted to know the answer to.

Stephen Curry picked the rings with Kevin Durant, so he can look back and keep laughing about 2016

This week, Stephen Curry is the guest on the Draymond Green show. As expected, the episode lived up to its hype, and the Warriors duo talked a lot about a lot of things. However, at one moment, Draymond Green stumped Steph with possibly one of the toughest choices.

Draymond asked Steph if he would trade the 2017 and 2018 championships to complete the 2016 championship.

Exclusive ring talk 🏆 Interview with @StephenCurry30 drops tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/LLgsyxPrcf — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) April 13, 2022

It was in no way an easy question to answer, and it sure left Steph in a tough spot. After thinking for a bit, Steph said he’d stick with things as they turned out.

@StephenCurry30 chooses the 2 championships with @KDTrey5 over winning the ring in their 2016 73-9 season https://t.co/UdtS6FkYU6 — DubNation(53-29) (@dubs3000) April 14, 2022

Losing the 2016 championship sure is something that hurts all the players and fans alike, but was a blessing in disguise. It led to the Dubs signing Kevin Durant and becoming an unstoppable force.

Tough choice, but I guess Steph made the right call.