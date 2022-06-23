“Kevin Durant can score from inside the paint, the mid-range, the 3-point line, and half-court”: When Dwyane Wade elucidated why the Nets star was the “hardest person” to guard

According to Dwyane Wade, Kevin Durant, because of his size and scoring ability, is the hardest player to guard in the league.

Kevin Durant is one of the game’s greatest players. Ever since Durant set foot on the hardwood as a young 19-year-old, he was immediately considered to be one of the best players in the league. 12 seasons later, KD is one of the most prolific scorers to ever grace the NBA, putting himself amongst the likes of all-time greats like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

Standing at 6-foot-10, Durant is not your typical forward. The versatile KD can handle, pass and shoot as efficiently as a guard, while even rebounding as effectively as a center. And because of his flawless game, The Durantula has one of the most decorated resumes in NBA history.

In the 13 seasons Kevin has played so far, the Brooklyn forward has had 11 All-Star appearances, 9 All-NBA selections, 4 Scoring titles, 2 NBA Championships, 2 Finals MVPs, 3 Olympic gold medals, and even won the 2014 MVP honors. Oh and The Slim Reaper managed to do this on an impressive career average of 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while shooting on an impeccable 53.7/45/88.2 shooting splits.

Also Read: Nets’ Kevin Durant reacts hilariously to fan showing off his squeaky clean, white KD 8 elites on NBA Twitter

There have been several elite defenders in league history who have tried to contain The Slim Reaper from going on a scoring rampage. Dwyane Wade is just one of many elite defenders who hasn’t yet been able to completely lock down the forward.

Alongside Kevin Durant, Dwyane Wade also named Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of the hardest players to guard

A few months back, the former Heat legend named KD as the “hardest person” to guard in the league. In a “WIRED” video, “The Flash” said:

“Well, first of all, it’s Kevin Durant. He’s 6’11”, maybe 7’1″, depending on how KD wanna be perceived. But it’s hard to guard a guy who has so much talent to be able to put the ball on the floor, can score from inside the paint, to the free-throw line, to the mid-range, to the three-point line, back at half-court.”

Before concluding the answer, Wade also gave props to Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former 16-year veteran also named The Greek Freak if he had to pick another player other than the Nets star.

“I had to pick another player, I would say Giannis. It’s hard to guard Giannis because of his attack. And he’s also 7’1″. He’s a footer coming down with the ability to be able to handle the ball. He runs fast as his point guards, and just as big as a center. So it’s hard to guard a guy like that who is strong, and who is aggressive, and as monstrous as he is on the basketball floor.”

Despite being one of the greatest defensive guards, Dwyane Wade clearly had a tough time against these talented big men.

Also Read: Stephen A. Smith and JJ Redick argue over feud between NBA legend and Nets superstar