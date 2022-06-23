Basketball

“Kevin Durant can score from inside the paint, the mid-range, the 3-point line, and half-court”: When Dwyane Wade elucidated why the Nets star was the “hardest person” to guard

“Kevin Durant can score from inside the paint, the mid-range, the 3-point line, and half-court”: When Dwyane Wade elucidated why the Nets star was the “hardest person” to guard
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
‘Michael Jordan you are worth $2.1 billion, you can bet more than $500’: When the Bulls legend made a cheeky bet at a charity golf event after a fan called him out
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Kevin Durant can score from inside the paint, the mid-range, the 3-point line, and half-court”: When Dwyane Wade elucidated why the Nets star was the “hardest person” to guard
“Kevin Durant can score from inside the paint, the mid-range, the 3-point line, and half-court”: When Dwyane Wade elucidated why the Nets star was the “hardest person” to guard

According to Dwyane Wade, Kevin Durant, because of his size and scoring ability, is the…