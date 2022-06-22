Basketball

“The fact is Kevin Durant has more hardware than Charles Barkley!”: Stephen A. Smith and JJ Redick argue over feud between NBA legend and Nets superstar

"The fact is Kevin Durant has more hardware than Charles Barkley!": Stephen A. Smith and JJ Redick argue over feud between NBA legend and Nets superstar
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"Winning a world championship here against Michael Schumacher" - Two-times world champion Mika Hakkinen returns to the Suzuka Circuit after 20 years
Next Article
"Zion Williamson is worth $27.3 million but found time to hoop with local kids": Jacked up Pelicans star surprises local kids showing his humble personality amidst NBA offseason
NBA Latest Post
"Zion Williamson is worth $27.3 million but found time to hoop with local kids": Jacked up Pelicans star surprises local kids showing his humble personality amidst NBA offseason
“Zion Williamson is worth $27.3 million but found time to hoop with local kids”: Jacked up Pelicans star surprises local kids showing his humble personality amidst NBA offseason

Zion Williamson is recovering from injuries as his contract talks run rampant, but he still…