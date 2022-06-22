“The fact is Kevin Durant has more hardware than Charles Barkley!”: Stephen A. Smith and JJ Redick argue over feud between NBA legend and Nets superstar

Charles Barkley v Kevin Durant – old head vs present gen – the kind of a matchup that will never go out of style.

Kevin Durant is not a guy to shy away from controversy – he is no Kawhi Leonard when it comes to speaking his mind online. The Brooklyn Nets man has been actively picking fights with a lot of the old basketball players, just because they put his achievements down.

Playing in a team with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will always diminish the impact, however great it might be. Despite being a 2-time finals MVP in back-to-back seasons, and putting up legendary numbers, he has always been called Steph Curry’s lackey. There is nothing wrong with that, provided Steph outshone him, But it was just the opposite.

Charles Barkley seems to be one of the guys who has been behind this narrative – never accepting the 2 rings Kevin Durant won. If KD was a freeloader on his way to those championships, people can understand. Barkley never won a championship, but he seems to be salty that KD is more successful than he ever was.

Kevin Durant deserves more respect – his championships were earned like every other one – he was not just a bystander

Narratives have been formed when it comes to certain players – Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook for example. Even after retiring, people don’t agree Michael Jordan’s championships were won with help, but the modern-day player must do it alone. How can you do it alone, when Basketball is a team game. If they played iso ball all night, they’d be bullied for that as well.

Stephen A. Smith and JJ Redick have been on this debate for three straight days now, and both the analysts think each person was correct in their own right. JJ thinks Durant needs to be respected more, and his retort is warranted. Getting money into it is a bit off-topic, but the overall sentiment is still the same.

SAS also felt the same way, which is unusual for a man with such polarizing opinions. He was muted, subdued, and vocal about the topic for a change, and was respectful about other people’s opinions as well. When he is in this mood, you know you are wrong. Hope you watch the video, Chuck cos even the maddest reporter out there has called you wrong.

