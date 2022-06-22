“If you don’t ball out in those, no respect!”: Nets’ Kevin Durant reacts hilariously to fan showing off his squeaky clean, white KD 8 elites on NBA Twitter

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reacts to fan busting out one of his special signature shoes on NBA Twitter

Despite the Nets’ recent stint in the playoffs being a complete wash, Kevin Durant stills stands pretty darn high in the NBA’s hierarchy. And in case it might not be obvious to you, that stands as completely justified.

At the end of the day, whether it may be the postseason, or even in general, KD has been excellent consistently for far too long for it to even be a doubt. And while yes, his overall standing may be affected in the eyes of many, he will undeniably, always stand as one of the greatest players this league has ever seen.

Just like the player, the Durantula’s shoe line is also one of the more iconic ever. Each and every new model inevitably becomes a fan favorite soon after its release. And frankly, given just how good the shoes always seem to be almost every time, it’s easy to understand why.

Among all its brethren though, the KD8 elite stands as a bit of an exception, given it’s… unique design. So, finding any today can be considered by many to be a bit of a fool’s errand.

However, there is apparently one Twitter user who has a pair of these. And it appears that when he chose to show it off on social media, the main man himself decided to respond.

And well, you’re going to want to see what he had to say.

Also Read: Michael Jordan got paid $4 million in 1992 and he used to bet $100 to ruin Rodney McCray’s shooting stroke

Kevin Durant challenges fan to go out and play in his white KD8 elites, despite years of keeping them clean

In case you may not have seen the shoes we have been referring to so far in the piece, just take a quick gander at the picture in the tweet below.

Remember the Nike KD 8 Elite High? Wild. pic.twitter.com/qPLIYflY6y — KicksOnFire (@kicksonfire) April 24, 2021

No, there was no photoshop used. The shoes really do extend up to that height.

Now, these sneakers were released back in the year 2016. It has been a long, long time since then, and as we said, it is hard to find a pair anywhere nowadays.

But of course, as we mentioned earlier, certain things interesting things happened on NBA Twitter very recently, that we’d like to bring to your attention.

Take a look below.

If u don’t go get a bucket in those today then I don’t respect this post lol https://t.co/GNxA5nm8wp — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 22, 2022

Yikes. They’re the squeaky clean, white ones too.

What would you do if you were the fan here? Would you do what one of the greatest players to ever lace up tells you? Or would you defy him, keeping the resale value of these beauties, still alive?

Seems like an impossible decision to make, in our opinion.

Also Read: “Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, LeBron James or Draymond green .. tall playmakers win championships”: NBA Reddit comes up with an excellent theory citing 22 champions of last 43 years