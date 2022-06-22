Basketball

“If you don’t ball out in those, no respect!”: Nets’ Kevin Durant reacts hilariously to fan showing off his squeaky clean, white KD 8 elites on NBA Twitter

"If you don't ball out in those, no respect!": Nets' Kevin Durant reacts hilariously to fan showing off his squeaky clean, white KD 8 elites on NBA Twitter
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
Former F1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi in $5million debt; cars and trophies pawned to pay off amount he owes
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"If you don't ball out in those, no respect!": Nets' Kevin Durant reacts hilariously to fan showing off his squeaky clean, white KD 8 elites on NBA Twitter
“If you don’t ball out in those, no respect!”: Nets’ Kevin Durant reacts hilariously to fan showing off his squeaky clean, white KD 8 elites on NBA Twitter

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reacts to fan busting out one of his special signature…