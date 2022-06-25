“Kevin Durant contributed to a $35 million investment in Brigit”: Nets superstar made a hefty investment along with his Thirty-Five Ventures

Kevin Durant was part of a Series A round of investment where the lump-sum of money raised came to $35 million.

Kevin Durant is currently in the midst of quite the debacle concerning his close friend, Kyrie Irving, and his relationship with Joe Tsai, Sean Marks, and the Brooklyn Nets. With the rumor mill churning out several tid-bits about Irving potentially opting out of his $36 million player-option, it’s no telling what KD’s future in BKN looks like.

It felt as though the Nets would be the team to beat in the summer of 2019 when KD signed a massive 4 year/ $194 million contract alongside Kyrie. While Brooklyn may not be the Eastern Conference powerhouse that most anticipated, Kevin Durant can take solace in the fact that he certainly made his money’s worth there.

Durant, like many athletes today, realized that the true gateway into generational wealth was to have business endeavors aside from your regular paycheck.

He launched Thirty-Five Ventures with his friend, Rich Kleiman, and they have been investing in a variety of spaces over the years such as crypto, documentary production, football clubs, just to name a few.

Kevin Durant and 35V invested in Brigit last year.

Seems as though investing in the financial landscape is becoming quite popular for NBA stars as guys like Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, and many more have done so in the past few years. Joining them was Kevin Durant at the beginning of 2021 who, with 35V, contributed to a $35 million investment in Brigit.

.@35Ventures, the venture capital firm owned by #NBA star @KDTrey5 and his business partner, @richkleiman, has invested in finance app Brigit. The investment was part of Brigit’s recently announced $35 million Series A round.https://t.co/SMh5kMtD8L — SportTechie (@SportTechie) January 20, 2021

Brigit is a financial literacy app and it adds to Durant’s existing portfolio of investments that revolve around finance such as Coinbase and Robinhood.

It’s unclear what kind of profits this netted for KD and company and how much they invested but given the fact that the Series A round ended with $35 million, Durant must’ve put up at least a couple million of his own.