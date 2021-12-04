“Y’all called Cade Cunningham a bust, now look at him ball out”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Pistons rookie joins LeBron James, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and others in a special feat

Dropping 19 points, 5 assists, and 2 rebounds during the 114-103 loss to the Suns, Cade Cunningham joins 6 legends to achieve a special feat.

After a series of awful performances early this season, the #1 pick of the 2021 Draft Cade Cunningham was heavily-criticized and was even termed as a “bust”. Naysayers called Cade all sorts of degrading names. However, with his past few weeks’ performances, the 20-year-old is shutting down and proving his haters wrong.

The Detroit Pistons are currently on an 8-game losing streak, winning only 3 of their past 16 contests. However, one of the only few positive takeaways from these games has been the increase in production of Cunningham.

Over the past 3 games, the rookie has been absolutely sensational. The 6-foot-6 guard has been putting up 20.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks on an efficient 54.5% shooting from the field and 52.4% from beyond the arc.

After his 2nd December’s 19 points, 5 assists, and 2 rebounds performance, Cade earned a spot in the record books. The former Oklahoma State player is the 7th player in NBA history to record at least 240 points, 100 rebounds, 75 assists, 20 steals, and 10 blocks through 17 career games.

NBA Twitter reacts as Cade Cunningham achieves a special feat no one has since the 2017-2018 season

Such a feat has been achieved for the first time since Ben Simmons did it back in the 2017-2018 season. And Cade now joins LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Julius Erving, Alvan Adams, and Ben Simmons for the same.

Cade Cunningham joins LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Julius Erving, Alvan Adams, and Ben Simmons as the only players in NBA history to achieve this feat 👏 pic.twitter.com/JoX5HGn64K — Pistons Nation (@PistonsNationCP) December 3, 2021

NBA Twitter went crazy with their reactions as soon as this stat went viral.

Now that Cunningham has finally found his rhythm, his next job will be to turn Detroit to their winning ways. The Pistons are currently placed last in the Western Conference with an awful 4-18 record.