“My mom keeps my MVP award hostage like the movie Taken”: Derrick Rose hilariously jokes about his mother taking his 2011 NBA MVP trophy with the Bulls for keepsakes

Derrick Rose jokes that his mother has usurped the MVP trophy he won during the 2010-11 NBA season with the Chicago Bulls.

Those who watched Derrick Rose light up the NBA during his first 4 NBA seasons will all be gutted by how his career’s turned out. There were millions of kids who’ve simulated a world with an uninjured D-Rose on NBA 2K.

D-Rose was a combination of pure power and athleticism married to skill and agility with a unique blend. Kyrie Irving is perhaps the one player who aesthetically comes close to emulating how good Rose’s layups looked.

Rose won the NBA MVP trophy in his 3rd season, becoming the youngest MVP in league history in the process. It was a season for the ages at a time when NBA offenses weren’t nearly as advanced as today. Rose led the Bulls to a 62-20 record with a 25/7 statline as their PG.

However, he doesn’t quite get to see his beloved trophy all the time. In fact, the former Bulls All-Star claims that his mother has now kept it for herself!

Also Read – Y’all called Cade Cunningham a bust, now look at him ball out! NBA Twitter erupts as the Pistons rookie joins LeBron James, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and others in a special feat.

Derrick Rose hilariously jokes that his mother’s taken his MVP trophy with the Bulls for keepsakes

The New York Knicks are getting beat down by the Denver Nuggets at the time of writing. But before this afternoon game tipped off, D-Rose was in a pretty good mood yesterday.

The 33-year-old talked about how his mom has kept his MVP trophy from a decade back for herself and is unwilling to give it back. Rose hilariously compared her act to that of Liam Neeson from the movie Taken:

“I keep my MVP award at my mom’s house. She kinda took it for hostage. She’s not giving it back to me. It’s kinda like the movie Taken. She’s like the lead character right now.”

Also Read – Congrats young fella I’ll sign it for you! JaVale McGee appreciated Juan Toscano-Anderson after the Warriors forward posterized him.