“Kevin Durant Deserves the Ovation!”: 50 Months Since $164,000,000 Sign and Trade, Warriors’ Steve Kerr ‘Excitedly’ Awaits Slim Reaper’s First Sold-Out Chase Center Game

Kevin Durant is a legend back in the Bay area for the Golden State Warriors. The two-time Finals MVP is returning to the Chase Center after 50 months since his $164,000,000 move to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019, as the Phoenix Suns play the Warriors on the opening night of the upcoming season. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is anticipating a packed crowd at Chase Center to welcome the former Warrior playing against Stephen Curry and Co.

Kevin Durant was a missing piece for the Warriors to begin their continued success run back in 2016. He won two championships alongside Stephen Curry, and his addition first formed the idea of a super-team in the NBA. 50 months ago, back in July 2019, KD agreed on a $164,000,000 four-year deal with the Nets, and Warriors getting D’Angelo Russell in return.

Steve Kerr expects an overwhelming ovation from the crowd when KD returns

It has been four years since Kevin Durant departed from the Warriors. During these four years, the two-time Finals MVP only got one chance to return to the Chase Center and play against his former team in February 2021. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak at that time, the arena was devoid of fans due to safety concerns.

The Warriors are ready to welcome their former star player with open arms as he returns to play against the Warriors. The current Phoenix Suns player might expect a packed crowd at the arena, who would be eager to see their two-time champion’s homecoming in the upcoming season.

Expressing his delight over KD’s return to the arena, Steve Kerr told the Press that he expects a great reception from the Dubs fans, as per the clip from Kerr’s press meet, uploaded by the Warriors on NBCS on X (formerly Twitter).

“I think the fans will give Kevin the reception he deserves. You know, someone who’s a Finals MVP and has played a huge role in hanging two banners in this building. It’s been so strange that here we are, four years later, and he still hasn’t had the chance to play in front of our fans. We obviously [have] gone against him several times. But the gyms have been either empty or cheering for his side. It will be great to get him back in Chase, in front of our own fans. And, [Kevin Durant] he deserves that ovation that our fans will give him.”

The last time KD played against the Warriors at the Chase Center, he did so in front of an empty gym due to COVID-19 restrictions. Now that the pandemic has subsided, we may expect the Dubs crowd to help the Slim Reaper receive a warm welcome, in an arena where he once played home games.

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns will start the season with extra firepower

The Phoenix Suns look like a much more formidable side capable of title contention in the upcoming season. The Suns have formed a new Big Three with the addition of Bradley Beal from the Washington Warriors. When Beal teams up alongside Durant, and Devin Booker, the team-up of this trio will consist of some of the most prolific shooters in the league.

On the other side, the Warriors have also signed star point guard Chris Paul during this offseason. Though CP3’s addition does make title contention chances probable, there’s still contention regarding how he may fall fit within the starting lineup.

Furthermore, given Stephen Curry and Draymond Green’s previous contentious relations with Paul, tensions might definitely spark on the court if the Dubs don’t achieve the perfect chemistry with their latest addition.