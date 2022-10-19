Charles Barkley Who Once Threw a Man Through a Glass Window Condemns Draymond Green for Punching Jordan Poole

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley condemns his TNT colleague Draymond Green’s actions against Jordan Poole.

As the Golden State Warriors prepare to defend their title, they face one of their toughest challenges behind the scenes post the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punching incident. In what head coach Steve Kerr described as the biggest crisis of his tenure on the team.

Recently, Draymond released a clip to address the same, revealing how it was one of his worst moments. The former DPOY was visibly emotional, stating how he was at home with his children when the footage of him punching Poole leaked.

“The world has been able to see one of your worst moments. Look at the upside. I can live with that.” Draymond keeps it real (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/pFXusPjO5N — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 18, 2022

“I never really knew how much it blew up. … I was just at home chillin with my children.” Draymond reflects on the viral video of his altercation with Jordan Poole (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/gOqWpFDfYG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 18, 2022

Draymond’s candid confession on the controversy had social media and the fans buzzing with reactions. Thus it was only a matter of time before the Warriors forward TNT colleagues addressed the issue with Charles Barkley leading from the front.

Having been involved in similar situations during his career, Charles Barkley doesn’t hesitate to take a shot at himself while condemning Draymond’s actions.

Charles Barkley addresses the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punching episode.

Arrested over six times for getting into altercations with fans, Barkley believes Draymond was wrong for his actions. The Chuckster had his fair share of brawls during his playing days in the league, earning him multiple fines and suspensions.

Thus the Alabama native understands what must be going through Draymond’s mind. However, the former Suns forward was in no way supporting Dray’s action, saying the following while also acknowledging his past.

“As the resident idiot up here, I will tell Draymond this, no.1 he was a 100% wrong. You can go around punching co-workers.”

Chuck: “As the resident, idiot up here” Warriors fan: “Facts!” Chuck already going at it with Dubs fans 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JDYP4kOq5c — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 18, 2022

While Barkley’s comments may be surprising to many, it’s wise of him to help the current crop of players learn from his mistakes.

Charles Barkley was involved in numerous brawls during his career.

Though Barkley may be one of the most fun-loving personalities on television today, he was known to be one of the hotheads during his playing days. The veteran forward never hesitated to throw his hands at his opponents, whether it was punching the likes of Charles Oakley and Bill Laimbeer or brawling on the floor with Shaquille O’Neal.



Chuck’s peers or opponents weren’t the only ones to endure his ire, with the 6ft 5′ forward even having his tussle with fans, which included throwing a man threw a glass window or spitting at a fan in the stands.

