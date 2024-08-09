Kevin Durant Points Out What Made Stephen Curry’s Performance vs Serbia Special

Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; United States centre Anthony Davis (left), guard Kevin Durant (7) and shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) celebrate during the second half against Serbia in a men’s basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry chose the perfect occasion to prove why he is hailed as the best sharpshooter in the world. The Team USA guard overcame his slump in the Olympics with his incredible 36-point performance in the USA’s clutch four-point win against Serbia in the Semi-Finals. Curry’s former Warriors teammate Kevin Durant hailed it as one of the most special performances he has ever seen.

In a post-game media interaction, Durant pointed out that this performance stands out because Curry was the guiding light of Team USA’s wayward offense. KD credited the four-time NBA Champion’s 17-point first-quarter performance as a game-changer. Apart from Curry, the rest of the players had just scored six points in the opening period.

Team USA could have trailed by 20+ points at the end of the half if the 36-year-old didn’t show up to work early on in the contest. His energy rubbed off on his teammates, who got their act together after the first half.

KD was relieved that the guard found his rhythm at the right time as he had been scoring in the 3-11 points range before the game. Durant found Curry’s return to form remarkable because they were desperately seeking someone with a h0t-hand throughout the game. The 6’9” forward showed high admiration by attaching divine undertones to Curry’s exceptional scoring night.

“Guys were looking for him. His energy was high. He was shooting the ball, turning around, shooting the ball, turning around. It was just a regular Steph game, and I think he was searching for that type of game the whole Olympics and to have it right here, especially when we needed it, it was special to see. It was God talking through him tonight,” KD said.

This was indeed a superb performance from the Warriors legend. He made five triples in the first quarter itself. He carried his hot shooting from into the subsequent quarters as well, always chipping in with a key bucket to cut a big deficit.

The combo guard ended the game with 9 triples, converting 12 out of his 19 field goal attempts. He also pulled down 8 rebounds, which proves that he was indeed playing with high-energy. Apart from that, he made two key clutch free-throws that iced the game.