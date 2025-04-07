Steph Curry Blames Ime Udoka Cancelling On Wife Ayesha’s ‘International Smoke’ For Their Fiery Back And Forth

The Warriors lost their five-game winning streak tonight against the Houston Rockets. With the 96-106 home loss, the Warriors are now tied with three other teams with a 46-32 record. The highlight of the game, however, was a few words that were exchanged between Steph Curry and the Rockets coach, Ime Udoka.

Steph had an awfully quiet game tonight in terms of scoring. The Warriors veteran finished with single digits across the board. But at half-time, he was seen jawing with Udoka in a heated back-and-forth.

As the two teams were leaving for their respective locker rooms, Udoka charged at Steph, saying some things that the microphones couldn’t capture. The superstar didn’t hold back and was seen responding with the same aggressiveness.

Ime Udoka has words for Steph Curry 🤨 pic.twitter.com/N97nmBi32g — HOOPS HIGHLIGHTS 🎥 (@_HoopsNation) April 7, 2025

When the 37-year-old was asked about the same at the post-game press conference, he gave a hilarious response.

Steph said that he was arguing with Udoka because of a canceled reservation at International Smoke. He said, “He made a reservation at International Smoke and then canceled it. So, I was kinda upset with him and [we were] going back and forth on that.” After Steph finished his sentence, he and Draymond Green burst out laughing.

Steph Curry on the Ime Udoka back-and-forth: “He made a reservation to International Smoke and canceled it. I was upset with him.” pic.twitter.com/Sy7D0rfJH3 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 7, 2025

International Smoke is the name of the restaurant co-founded by Steph’s wife, Ayesha Curry, and renowned chef Michael Mina. The restaurant is known for its globally-inspired barbecue and open-fire cooking. The restaurant first started in San Francisco. Then another outlet was opened in Las Vegas, which was later closed.

Steph’s humorous response to a serious question also made for some quick promotion for International Smoke. However, when Udoka was asked about the exchange, he gave a serious answer.

He said, “I was talking to my team about the physicality. This is the type of game we like. This is who we are. He said something. I said something. A little friendly banter.”

Ime Udoka on his exchange with Steph Curry after the Draymond Green sequence: "I was talking to my team about the physicality. This is the type of game we like. This is who we are. He said something. I said something. A little friendly banter." pic.twitter.com/PvRICbfKie — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) April 7, 2025

There was a lot of tension on the floor tonight during the game, with players constantly going at each other. Toward the end of the second quarter, Draymond Green was seen tussling with Alperen Sengun. Once the ref warned him of the consequences, Green yelled, “Call it then,” and elbowed Sengun on the spot.

Draymond was being physical with Sengun and the ref warned him Draymond then yelled “call it then” and elbowed him😭 pic.twitter.com/Q1rrQe4ux3 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) April 7, 2025

Overall, it was a forgettable outing for the Warriors, especially Steph. The superstar finished with just three points on the board, two rebounds, and eight assists in 33 minutes. He shot just one of 10 and was completely helpless against Amen Thompson.