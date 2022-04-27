“They really photoshopped Kevin Durant on the bus, I’m crying!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Charles ‘The Bus Driver’ Barkley takes the Inside the NBA crew for a spin

Hop on the Bus! Driver Charles Barkley is here to take you around town! As the ‘Inside the NBA’ crew mocks Kevin Durant’s Twitter outrage.

Taking a joke is a critical element of life and being self-aware can help you become a better person. Charles Barkley, the Inside the NBA host has both of these qualities. Kevin Durant doesn’t.

In today’s segment, the crew started by addressing Kevin Durant’s smearing of Charles Barkley on social media. Chuck took it lightly and acknowledged that he was unsuccessful when he led a team. Classy.

Now, the Inside crew got time, lots of time and as usual, they were ready. This time as the show concluded Ernie took the crew out to the back, where there was a literal bus!

They really photoshopped KD on the bus I’m crying 🤣 https://t.co/NyZg74xY5D — Johnny ™️ (@johnnyvaccc) April 27, 2022

The ‘Chuck wagon’ is here and Kevin Durant is a bus rider!

The hilarity of the Inside crew is why we love them so much. The Chuckwagon was all decked out and ready to roll.



The guys all went and sat on the bus and funnily enough, Chuck was the bus driver. What’s more, the crew was sure to troll Kevin Durant by putting his cutout in the passenger seat.

Nahhhhhhh I got Chuck higher than KD all time now, owning people should count when it comes to debating because @KDTrey5 got annihilated!! https://t.co/zQFiIwIiPN — Louis Lavida (@Louis_Lavida__) April 27, 2022



While we don’t know if Kevin Durant will handle this one well, we sure know that Chuck and the crew are great at making jokes, and taking them.

