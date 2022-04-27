Basketball

“They really photoshopped Kevin Durant on the bus, I’m crying!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Charles ‘The Bus Driver’ Barkley takes the Inside the NBA crew for a spin

"They really photoshopped Kevin Durant on the bus, I’m crying!": NBA Twitter reacts as Charles 'The Bus Driver' Barkley takes the Inside the NBA crew for a spin
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"Even as an employee of an F1 team, I have to pay for an F1 TV"– Alfa Romeo team member adds on to inaccessibility of sport to viewers
Next Article
"I think he is the right guy to lead the Test team": Yuvraj Singh backs Rishabh Pant to become India Test captain in the future
NBA Latest Post
"They really photoshopped Kevin Durant on the bus, I’m crying!": NBA Twitter reacts as Charles 'The Bus Driver' Barkley takes the Inside the NBA crew for a spin
“They really photoshopped Kevin Durant on the bus, I’m crying!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Charles ‘The Bus Driver’ Barkley takes the Inside the NBA crew for a spin

Hop on the Bus! Driver Charles Barkley is here to take you around town! As…