“Today, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are used to having all this space to them”: Chris Broussard explains why the superstars from the present would’ve been guarded better in the 1990s

Analyst Chris Broussard blasts the younger fans for claiming that superstars like Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant from today’s era wouldn’t be guarded in the 1990s.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are two of the most deadly scorers in league history. Each with a deep offensive arsenal, both of them have revolutionized the game of basketball – Curry with his usage of the three-point line, and KD making the game position-less.

Now, both of these icons are loved by their fans worldwide. Some of these younger fans even go on to claim that neither of these two prolific scorers couldn’t have been guarded back in the 1990s.

Analyst Chris Broussard recently called out all these enthusiasts who make such claims. In an appearance on “The Odd Couple”, Broussard mentioned how players of Steph and Durant caliber would’ve been defended better than they are being today. Chris said:

“I don’t wanna hear a millennial, a Gen-Xer, tell me that they couldn’t guard Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and some of these guys back in the day. Oh, they could guard them, and they could guard them better than they do now!”

Chris Broussard further explained why Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant would’ve been guarded better in the 1990s

Unfortunately, Steph and Kevin aren’t the most athletic players in today’s league. Being comparatively skinnier than most of the other players, Broussard explains how the physicality of today’s era is very different from back in the 1990s.

“It’s physical defense, it’s extra physical defense. Today, to these players that are used to having all this space and all this room and the lane wide open to them, it probably feels incredibly physical, but that’s not physical compared to the ’90s!

“People have compared it to the Jordan Rules, and I get it, and relatively speaking, fine. But the Jordan Rules were literally clobbering Michael Jordan.”

Chris isn’t wrong at all. Back in the day, the officials were very lenient with their foul calls. However, today, the league does everything in its power to make the game as contactless as possible, protecting the offensive player.

Sure, it would’ve been slightly more difficult for KD and Steph back in the 1990s. But being the talented superstars they are, there is no doubt that these guys would’ve gotten buckets on each and every defender.