“Kevin Durant got swept in the playoffs, and now works as a referee at a YMCA”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Nets star’s lookalike is seen officiating a local game

Being swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2022 playoffs, Kevin Durant has had an unusually long offseason.

Starting the 2021-2022 season 21-8, the Nets were playing like legit contenders for the #1 seed in the East behind the MVP-like performance by Kevin Durant. However, after averaging 29.3/7.4/5.8 in the first 36 games of the campaign, KD sustained a brutal MCL sprain in his left knee, resulting in Brooklyn stumbling down the standings.

After missing 27 games, The Durantula made his return to the line-up and was able to lead an ailing Nets team to the 7th seed to face the Boston Celtics in their first-round clash in the 2022 playoffs.

Jayson Tatum and co. were simply a better, well-rounded group than Steve Nash’s boys, and ended up sweeping them 4-0.

Recently, a video of KD’s lookalike went viral who was officiating a game at a local gym.

Gotta be related to KD somehow 😭

(via dominickingram99/TT) pic.twitter.com/gA1iwNokJM — Overtime (@overtime) June 13, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as a lookalike of Kevin Durant is seen officiating a game

As soon as the video went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

That’s Devin Kurant. — osh (@itsoshh) June 13, 2022

The hair gotta be more scruffy and so does the beard🤣🤣 @KDTrey5 be in the gym too long so he forgets… https://t.co/YyrHMIRE1g — Nirav Patel (@ravpatel58) June 13, 2022

Man’s really working as a ref at a YMCA after being swept by Jayson Tatum — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) June 13, 2022

Yes, KD has been quite active in clapping back to his naysayers on Twitter, however, he has been hitting the gym and getting work in for the next season as well.

