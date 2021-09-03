“Anthony Davis is going to be similar to his first-year teaming up with LeBron James next season”: Shannon Sharpe makes a bold prediction about the Lakers star

Shannon Sharpe makes an incredibly bold prediction about Anthony Davis ahead of this upcoming season

Anthony Davis and the Lakers didn’t exactly have the best campaign this past season. The franchise was riddled with injuries all season long, causing them to essentially play their bench in a starting role for most of the season.

LeBron James and the Brow did eventually return. However, after the latter once again went down with an injury, the dream was essentially over, as the franchise got knocked out by the Suns in the first round.

This past offseason, the team hit the reset button, and now has a completely new roster. But, as many note, it is the likes of Russell Westbrook and Davis that need to step up for the team when it matters most. And as Shannon Sharpe shares, he believes that is exactly what is in store for the player during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Let’s get into it.

Shannon Sharpe expects Anthony Davis to be at a similar level of dominance as he was in year 1 with the Lakers

As an analyst, Shannon Sharpe has always been pretty high on the Lakers. And frankly, we do see why.

Their last season was only a failure only because of the massive injuries they suffered. And the season before that, when they were completely healthy, they won an NBA championship.

Still, it would be fair to be a bit doubtful about Anthony Davis’s health. But, it seems Sharpe isn’t worried at all. Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

.@ShannonSharpe on whether he expects AD to excel with Rondo returning to the Lakers: “I expect AD in year 3 with the Lakers to have a season closer to what he had in year one. Rondo has played with AD before in New Orleans. He played with KG so he’s used to feeding the post.” pic.twitter.com/ewq6Y9kBlN — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 2, 2021

A healthy and bloodthirsty Anthony Davis is certainly possible. After all, this is the Brow we’re talking about.

Still, given his history, will he really be able to stay healthy throughout the season? Or will we be using the Lakers’ injuries in debates once again next offseason?

