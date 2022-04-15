Basketball

“Kevin Durant has got to be their best defender”: JJ Redick reveals the Nets’ key to taking down Jayson Tatum and the Celtics in the NBA Playoffs

Kevin Durant
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
Aljamain Sterling reacts to Dana White's decision to award Petr Yan the UFC 273 fight: 'They're smearing my name'
Next Article
"Everybody in the room disagreed with Vince McMahon", JBL talks about Vince McMahon and discloses an unpopular booking decision made by him
NBA Latest Post
“LeBron James once came off the bench to protect his teammate!”: When The King gave up on a personal record to help out his teammate
“LeBron James once came off the bench to protect his teammate!”: When The King gave up on a personal record to help out his teammate

Cleveland Cavaliers legend LeBron James once decided to come off the bench to support and…