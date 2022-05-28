“Draymond was right they didn’t need you”: NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant’s comments on being replaced by Andrew Wiggins

Two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant has an interesting reply for a fan mocking him as the Warriors make the Finals.

With their recent win against the Mavericks in the WCF, the Warriors have reserved their seat for the 2022 NBA Finals, marking their 6th Finals appearance in 8-years. Golden State becomes the first team to achieve this accolade post the 90’s Bulls.

Many believed the championship window for the Dubs had closed post-Kevin Durant’s departure from the Bay Area. However, the Warriors have revived their dynasty after missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons. On the other hand, Durant and the Nets were swept 4-0 in the first round.

The Nets are the only team to be swept in the current playoffs. Thus it was only a matter of time before social media started trolling KD as Steph Curry and co-sit 4-wins away from the Larry O’Brien trophy. Nonetheless, the Slim Reaper didn’t hesitate to reply.

Durant reacts to being replaced by Andrew Wiggins as the Warriors clinched a ticket to the 2022 NBA Finals.

Kevin Durant responds to the trolls as the Warriors make the 2022 Finals.

KD had an interesting reply to being replaced by Wiggins on GSW’s roster.

I would say that these people have been hurting for way too long, it’s time for #healing.. https://t.co/odagupG3jN — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 27, 2022

Durant played 3-seasons for the Bay Area team, winning two championships, and was the Finals MVP each time. In what many believe, the Warriors would have 3-peated in 2019 against the Raptors hadn’t Durant torn his Achilles.

Nevertheless, KD would depart the following off-season, signing with the Brooklyn Nets. While the Warriors have clinched a spot in the Finals post-Durant leaving, the Nets are yet to get to the ECF.

NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant’s jibe at a fan.

Just admit that Stephen Curry made your legacy 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Poole Burner🇲🇽🥷🏽 (@RatiodbyJordan) May 27, 2022

Just made it to the finals and the first thing some people think about is you lmao. That’s an insane amount of real estate bro I’m impressed. — BGN Hoops (@BGNHoops) May 27, 2022

hurting?? they spitting facts 😂 c’mon. u joined a DYNASTY (73 win team). I still think u insecure about ur move and try putting this on other ppl. it’s cool, u got your 2 soft rings congrats. couldn’t get the job done in OKC.. u move on and win in Brooklyn if u so “great” — James (@jamesrobinson_3) May 27, 2022

I hope you find healing too. Damn you hurt — Benito camelo (@plomo_plomo) May 27, 2022

You can’t cringe tweet your way outta this one Draymond was right they didn’t need you — Mob (@MobVertical) May 27, 2022

hurting? bro you been back to the finals since you left? 😂😂 if anything you need some healing my guy — maktown (@okViews) May 27, 2022

While reaching the Finals is a great feat, the Warriors should not jump the gun. As one cannot deny Durant bringing back-to-back championships to the Bay.