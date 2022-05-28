Basketball

“Draymond was right they didn’t need you”: NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant’s comments on being replaced by Andrew Wiggins

"Draymond was right they didn’t need you": NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant's comments on being replaced by Andrew Wiggins
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"LeBron James would laugh at being compared to Stephen Curry": NBA Insider Brian Windhorst believes Warriors MVP isn't there yet
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Draymond was right they didn’t need you": NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant's comments on being replaced by Andrew Wiggins
“Draymond was right they didn’t need you”: NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant’s comments on being replaced by Andrew Wiggins

Two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant has an interesting reply for a fan mocking him as…