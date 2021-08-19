“Kevin Durant is a better offensive player than Michael Jordan and LeBron James”: Grant Hill bestows a massive honor onto the shoulders of the Brooklyn Nets star

Grant Hill calls Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant the greatest offensive player of all time, over LeBron James and Michael Jordan

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players to ever lace up. There is no doubt about that.

The man is a 7-foot sniper with the handles and agility of a guard. Right off the bat, that concept alone tells you how unguardable the Slim Reaper can be. On top of that, when you consider that he comes through in the clutch, and carry a team as well, and the argument for him to be a top 10 player all-time only gets stronger.

That being said, the Nets star is only now being considered as the best player in the NBA. In fact, to be frank, he has never quite been considered number 1 over the course of his career until now, something that’s honestly a bit strange.

But well, it seems Grant Hill can’t agree with that perception. In fact, the former NBA player gave KD, perhaps the greatest ever compliment he has ever received.

Grant Hill believes Kevin Durant is the greatest offensive player of all time

Yep, he really said it.

For those that don’t know, Hill is currently working as the managing director for USA basketball. As a result, he got to work closely with Kevin Durant during this past Olympics. And well, this is what he said, when he was asked about the player in a recent interview.

“What is encouraging is that we had the best offensive player, maybe of all time, wanting to be a part of it, along with a lot of our best young guys wanting to be a part of it,” Hill said. “I do believe there is a widespread excitement and desire to be a part of it.”

For LeBron and Jordan stans, yes he meant over those players as well.

To be fair to the man, while it is a hot take, it isn’t blasphemous.

At the end of the day, the man has been called unguardable by the absolute best defenders in the NBA. Even the late great Kobe Bryant once admitted he couldn’t figure out how to guard this man.

Even if this statement isn’t true yet, we honestly believe that the day will come that it becomes true. And frankly, we can’t wait to see the day the world accepts that unanimously.

