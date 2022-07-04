Basketball

“Kevin Durant, you have 4 years left on your $198 million contract, play with Kyrie and Simmons!”: Skip Bayless says if he was Nets owner he’d make his superstar duo play another year

“Kevin Durant, you have 4 years left on your $198 million contract, play with Kyrie and Simmons!”: Skip Bayless says if he was Nets owner he’d make his superstar duo play another year
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinions on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
Scottie Pippen Jr.'s heroics has LeBron James relishing the prospect of a team-up, but will he win as Michael Jordan did with Scottie sr?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Kevin Durant, you have 4 years left on your $198 million contract, play with Kyrie and Simmons!”: Skip Bayless says if he was Nets owner he’d make his superstar duo play another year
“Kevin Durant, you have 4 years left on your $198 million contract, play with Kyrie and Simmons!”: Skip Bayless says if he was Nets owner he’d make his superstar duo play another year

It might become a long season for Kevin Durant and everyone in Brooklyn if the…