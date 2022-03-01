“Kevin Durant is close to a return”: Steve Nash reveals exactly when the two-time Finals MVP will return to NBA action

Kevin Durant will finally return to the Brooklyn Nets starting lineup after missing 19 games due to an MCL sprain he suffered over a month ago.

Brooklyn Nets were at the second spot in the Eastern Conference when Kevin Durant suffered an injury in January. Bruce Brown collided with KD’s knee in an attempt to stop Herb Jones from driving in.

Durant was seen rubbing his knee soon after and had to leave the game. As a result, he missed a month and a half of NBA action and missed his second straight All-Star Game as captain.

The Nets underwent drastic changes in the month of February. An 11-game losing streak, James Harden’s trade, and three new players. But amidst all these struggles, one thing remained the same. Kyrie Irving‘s refusal to get the vaccine. Fortunately for Nets fans, their MVP is returning soon.

Also Read: “It’s pretty obvious that Ja Morant is the 2022 MVP”: Soaked Taylor Jenkins dismisses Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic as MVP frontrunners after Grizzlies guard scores 52

Kevin Durant will be cleared to play this week

With the Slim Reaper’s return imminent, Brooklyn Nets might be looking at bright times. Only he can save them from the play-in tournament this season. Despite the vaccine mandate slowly phasing out, it’s unlikely that Kyrie Irving will be allowed to play home games until the playoffs.

Head coach Steve Nash dropped a major update on the two-time champion’s return prior to the humiliating loss to Toronto Raptors tonight.

Steve Nash gives updates for Joe Harris, Kevin Durant & Ben Simmons KD could return Thursday or Sunday, while Ben Simmons has been ruled out for this week pic.twitter.com/fHPaIQctQ1 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 28, 2022

“Kevin is getting close, we’re hopeful he could play this week. Probably not tonight or tomorrow but I guess it would be Thursday or Saturday. So Kevin is getting close which is exciting.”

Brooklyn Nets have two big matchups coming up against Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. Durant could be available for both and with the fiery Celtics, it’s not going to be easy.

Also Read: “We were stripped of Derrick Rose, so the basketball powers gave us Ja Morant”: NBA Twitter hails the Grizzlies point guard for becoming the first player in franchise history to have a 50-point performance