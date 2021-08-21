“Kevin Durant is mentally penetrating you”: Jrue Holiday describes how it felt guarding the Nets star on JJ Redick’s podcast

Jrue Holiday describes how Kevin Durant seemed to be ‘mentally penetrating’ those Milwaukee Bucks who were tasked with defending him.

Kevin Durant plays so efficiently and effectively that we can describe his game in the same no-nonsense fashion as well. ‘Cheat code’ and ‘7 foot tall with 35-foot range’ work about as well as KD’s descriptors as any term in basketball jargon.

KD is aged 32 and has been through numerous long-term injuries to his lower extremities. He suffered an Achilles tear that ruled him out for all of the 2019-20 NBA season.

There were a whole host of NBA fans who doubted whether KD could ever be the ‘Easy Money Sniper’ he used to be. And it should suffice to say that all of those doubters have been shut down in the most emphatic manner possible.

Also Read – “No wonder they had me playing on the JV squad”: Just days after signing a 4-year, $196 million supermax extension, Joel Embiid reacts to his high school lowlights

Durant averaged damn near 35 points per game in this year’s playoff run. He put the Nets on his back and took them to the brink of knocking the eventual champions out.

He then led Team USA with dominant basketball all through the Tokyo Olympics. His countrymen rode him hard on the way to their 4th straight Olympics gold medal as a program.

Jrue Holiday describes how it felt guarding Kevin Durant on JJ Redick’s podcast

Jrue Holiday guarded KD in the playoffs for the Milwaukee Bucks before teaming up with the Slim Reaper in Tokyo. The league’s best guard defender seemed lost for words when Redick asked him about his experience at guarding KD:

“After that game, I was like ‘I cannot wait for it all to be over’. Mentally, it was draining. Again, mentally it’s draining because you do everything you can to stop somebody, and it’s not working.”

“And Kevin Durant is pretty much, like, it’s going to sound weird – mentally penetrating you. And like he’s not stopping, and then physically, oh my gosh. Physically, I was hurting – everybody was.”

“Matter of fact, you can see KD game 7 like you knew he was tired, you knew he was gassed. But man, both teams left it out there. After that series, I’m like ‘Man, look, whatever happens, we have to win now. We did too much and came too far.'”

Also Read – “Michael Jordan consulted me before his second comeback”: Mario Lemieux on how he influenced MJ’s return with the Wizards