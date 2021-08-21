Basketball

“Kevin Durant is mentally penetrating you”: Jrue Holiday describes how it felt guarding the Nets star on JJ Redick’s podcast

"Kevin Durant is mentally penetrating you": Jrue Holiday describes how it felt guarding the Nets star on JJ Redick's podcast
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Antonio Brown is the Heavyweight Champ": Leonard Fournette Gives His Buccaneers Teammate a New Nickname After His Training Camp Altercation with Chris Jackson
Next Article
"We Lost Because You Don’t Know How To Coach.”: When a Young Peyton Manning Lashed Out at His Youth Basketball Coach And Learnt His Lesson
Latest NBA News
"LeBron James and Russell Westbrook could never play together!": Channing Frye makes a bold prediction about the Lakers' ceiling ahead of next season
“LeBron James and Russell Westbrook could never play together!”: Channing Frye makes a bold prediction about the Lakers’ ceiling ahead of next season

Channing Frye makes a damning prediction about LeBron James and the Lakers’ level of success…