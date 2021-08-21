“No wonder they had me playing on the JV squad”: Just days after signing a 4-year, $196 million supermax extension, Joel Embiid reacts to his high school lowlights

A few days after signing a huge 4-year, $196 million supermax contract extension, Joel Embiid leaves himself speechless with the progress he has had over the years after reminiscing his 10-year old high school basketball lowlights.

Joel Embiid is a megastar in today’s league. Joel is also one of the most dominant and most gifted big men the league has ever witnessed. Standing at 7-feet tall, weighing almost 280-pounds, JoJo is a force to reckon with in the paint. Because of his versatility, Embiid is able to pass, shoot, dribble the rock like a guard while getting buckets at his own will. And at the same time, is one of the toughest defenders for the opponent to score on.

Over the past few years, the Philadelphia 76ers have gone from being a lottery team to an actual title contender. And for this huge jump, Joel has to be majorly credited by the organization. And that’s exactly what the Sixers front office did.

After an incredible series of him averaging a career-high 28.5 points along with 10.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, the 2021 MVP finalist was rewarded by the Sixers with a massive 4-year, $196 million supermax contract extension this offseason.

After signing a contract extension, Joel Embiid reacts to a 10-year old video of him playing basketball at a JV team back in high school

Joel Embiid started playing basketball at the age of 15, which is actually very late compared to the rest of the superstars in the league. The Cameroonian used to play volleyball and soccer before exploring basketball. Obviously, when he first picked up the ball, he wasn’t the talented athlete he now is. In fact, the 4-time All-Star was on the junior varsity team back in his high school days.

The day Embiid signed his lucrative supermax deal, an old video of Joel playing basketball went viral. The video posted by “Overtime”, showed Embiid fumbling on an open fastbreak opportunity, ended up passing the ball to the opponents.

Embiid himself reacted to his video, and retweeted:

LMAO!! First year playing ball 10 years ago.. No wonder they had me playing on the JV squad. KG said it “Anything is possible” ha

LMAO!! First year playing ball 10 years ago.. No wonder they had me playing on the JV squad. KG said it “Anything is possible” ha https://t.co/DdsC7xrKHK — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) August 19, 2021

Utah Jazz combo guard Donovan Mitchell was one of the many who was left speechless after seeing the clip.

I was today’s years old when I realized this is you😂😂 congrats my guy!! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 19, 2021

Truly, JoJo has come a long way. 10 years back no one would believe that the very same unskilled player would end up being a 4-time All-Star, 3-time All-NBA, MVP finalist, signing a $196 million deal.

However, Embiid stuck to what he has been preaching since day 1 – “Trust The Process”. And is now bearing the fruits of his labour.