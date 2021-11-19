Basketball

“Everybody criticized Kevin Durant, everybody criticized us”: Draymond Green reflects on the hate Stephen Curry and co. got during the Warriors’ Super-Team years

"Everybody criticized Kevin Durant, everybody criticized us": Draymond Green reflects on the hate Stephen Curry and co. got during the Warriors' Super-Team years
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
“Jeff Van Gundy calling me a con-man rubbed me the wrong way”: Michael Jordan admits to not agreeing with the Knicks head coach on him faking friendships across the league
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Everybody criticized Kevin Durant, everybody criticized us": Draymond Green reflects on the hate Stephen Curry and co. got during the Warriors' Super-Team years
“Everybody criticized Kevin Durant, everybody criticized us”: Draymond Green reflects on the hate Stephen Curry and co. got during the Warriors’ Super-Team years

Draymond Green believes NBA fans will appreciate the Warriors team with Kevin Durant in the…