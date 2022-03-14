Basketball

“Kevin Durant is not wrong with what he said, but calling out the mayor was NOT WISE”: Stephen A. Smith blasts Nets star for taking a controversial shot against Eric Adams

Kevin Durant
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"Joel Embiid has made one free throw for every minute Kyrie Irving has played this season!": The Philadelphia big man has on an average spent 3 minutes per game at the line
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Kevin Durant
“Kevin Durant is not wrong with what he said, but calling out the mayor was NOT WISE”: Stephen A. Smith blasts Nets star for taking a controversial shot against Eric Adams

Kevin Durant took a shot at mayor Eric Adams after his 53 point game for…