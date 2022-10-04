“Kevin Durant is Off the Hook As Lana Rhoades’ Baby Daddy”: Adult Film Star’s Son’s Photo Makes Blake Griffin Social Media’s Favourite Contender

Kevin Durant can finally get himself a breather after Lana Rhoades shares her baby’s picture on social media

There was a long-standing rumour that adult-movie star Lana Rhoades is pregnant with an NBA player’s child around the time she as well as her ex-boyfriend talked openly about the same.

Mike Majlak discussed it on his podcast with Logan Paul where popular celebrity talk show host, Charlemagne The God, gave a jaw-dropping reaction to Mike revealing the child’s father’s name in secrecy.

And then Lana said this to confirm those rumours, “I swear to God I thought NBA players were nice guys. Next thing you know, I said, ‘I’m pregnant’… And he told me to go F myself.”

Also read: Lamar Odom Believes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Will Get Back Together Before Him and Khloe

Since then, the speculations on both Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin being the father grew stronger each day, and now we might be able to guess properly after Lana has posted a picture with her kid.

Internet declares Blake Griffin Lana Rhoades’ baby daddy

Kevin Durant being the more hated guy in the NBA as well as the most active player on social media were the reasons he was getting the most credit for the Playboy model’s pregnancy ever since the news first broke.

But to the Nets star’s relief, recently Rhoades uploaded the pictures of her child and the baby cannot look any closer to Griffin. And NBA Twitter is sure that the newest Celtic is the baby daddy.

Blake Griffin not slick at all LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/ceD9hl3Jtq — criminal (@elijahhsucks) October 2, 2022

Blake Griffin when Lana was like “yeah I’m keeping the baby” https://t.co/TkznDChsU3 pic.twitter.com/4vQa01dFVr — dj pendejo grande (@haitiantonys_95) October 3, 2022

Blake Griffin after seeing Lana Rhoades’ son pics…… pic.twitter.com/3hTLqBqqW2 — KPJ (@KayPeeJay11) October 3, 2022

If Blake Griffin really is the father of Lana Rhoades baby, put that man in the NBA Hall of Fame — Space_CHEO (@Cheo_0) October 4, 2022

If you’d see the former Clippers superstar’s childhood picture, nobody in the world would be able to convince you to believe otherwise. Not even a DNA test. It’s not fooling NBA Twitter, for sure.

Also read: Kevin Durant Ridicules Kareem Abdul-Jabbar For His Harsh Criticism of Kyrie Irving, Showcases Clip of Lakers Legend Nearly Concussing NBA Rookie