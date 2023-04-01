“Kevin Durant is Probably High Right Now”: NBA Twitter Reacts After new CBA Removes Bans For Use of Marijuana

The NBA and NBPA agreed to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement with a number of new provisions last night. One of those is the permanent removal of bans on NBA players for using marijuana.

The NBA and its players’ union first announced that they will no longer be testing players for marijuana use during the 2020-21 season. This decision was made as part of the league’s efforts to prioritize player wellness and mental health. They’ve extended it to the CBA itself now.

Sources: NBA players will no longer be prohibited for marijuana under the new seven-year Collective Bargaining Agreement. It’s been removed from the anti-drug testing program, a process that began during 2019-20 season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 1, 2023

With marijuana now legal for medicinal and/or recreational use in many states across the USA, the league recognized that its previous policy of punishing players for marijuana use was outdated and unnecessary.

Dion Waiters, Thabo Sefolosha, Nerlens Noel, Larry Sanders and J.R. Smith were the last 5 players to be banned for the use of weed.

NBA Twitter names Kevin Durant, JR Smith among those rejoicing the marijuana provision

As expected, NBA Twitter has seen some chatter regarding this decision to remove marijuana from the list of banned substances. A user remarked that Kevin Durant – a known cannabis user – would be overjoyed.

“Kevin Durant is probably high right now.”

KD is probably high right now 😂 pic.twitter.com/xLV2RCPfne — Ball Room Service🏀 (@ballroomservice) April 1, 2023

A ton of comments also joked about JR Smith possibly staging a return to the NBA.

J.R Smith announcing his return to the NBA pic.twitter.com/O8jXaflOzd — b rose (@3randyn) April 1, 2023

get him back in the league asap pic.twitter.com/WnVNwsiY5S — 〽️օօӄʐʏ (@Mookzy) April 1, 2023

However, clearly not everyone is a fan of this particular move by the NBA.

Is this supposed to be a good thing, it’s still drugs, and still bad for your health — nyc.jakeee (@nycjakee) April 1, 2023

3 years later : Sources: NBA players will no longer be prohibited for Cocaine under the new seven-year Collective Bargaining Agreement. It’s been removed from the anti-drug testing program, a process that began during 2019-20 season. It’s a joke really — Ali (@Lakersnal) April 1, 2023

How will this decision affect the NBA?

The decision to stop marijuana testing is a significant step forward for the league and its players. Research has shown that marijuana can have a variety of potential benefits for athletes, including pain relief, reducing inflammation, and improving sleep.

Additionally, many players have advocated for the use of marijuana as a safer and more natural alternative to prescription painkillers and other medications.

It’s worth noting that while the NBA will no longer be testing players for marijuana use, the league still prohibits the use of the drug during games and practices.

Additionally, players who test positive for other drugs, such as cocaine or performance-enhancing substances, will still be subject to disciplinary action.