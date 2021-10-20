“Kevin Durant is somebody I looked up to growing up”: Jayson Tatum talks about dominating for the Celtics and shows love to the Nets superstar

Jayson Tatum reminisces about looking up to Kevin Durant and then being his teammate and Playoff opponent in one summer.

Jayson Tatum undoubtedly has the potential to be the best player in the NBA at any given moment of his career. The Celtics superstar has proven in these past 4 seasons that he’s capable of being a first option on a team that can consistently make the Playoffs, year in and year out.

Now, it seems as though Tatum is ready to take it up a notch and be the first option on a team that can legitimately say that they are contending for a championship. Of course, the way that Jayson Tatum plays the game on both ends of the floor allows him to safely say that he can achieve this when surrounded with good enough pieces.

A player that comes to mind when talking about Tatum is Kevin Durant. The 2017 draftee has taken a lot from KD’s game and it shows when on the court. Everything from the right corner mid-range game to the fadeaways, Jayson can be every bit of the shooter Durant has become over the decade.

Jayson Tatum shows love to Kevin Durant and talks about the upcoming season.

With the Eastern Conference being as loaded as it is, it’s difficult to see the Boston Celtics trumping the Brooklyn Nets or the Milwaukee Bucks this 2021-22 NBA season. Their slim chances to get out of the East hasn’t done a number on Jayson Tatum however as he seems to be more ready than ever for his 5th year in the league.

“The next step is to be more efficient and just dominating. Not going out there and being the player, but dominating the game. So people walk away from the game and be like there’s nothing they could do, on both ends,” said Tatum.

As for efficiency, Jayson did take a slight dip in that department last season. He put up All-NBA numbers but did it while shooting poorly from the field. It’s great to see that Tatum is acknowledging his weaknesses and looking to work on them.

“Durant is somebody I looked up to growing up. And getting to have that matchup with him during the Playoffs, and then being his teammate and having conversations with him overseas; it’s something that I will always remember,” said the Celtics youngster about his budding relationship with Kevin Durant.