“LeBron James gotta get the biggest headband in the world to cover that bald spot”: Charles Barkley hilariously trolls Lakers Superstar for his hairline

Nothing can stop Charles Barkley from trolling LeBron James. Not even forever being bald himself.

Charles Barkley dislikes LeBron James, that’s not a secret in the Basketball community. But the way he makes fun of the King has always been entertaining.

After his wonderful NBA career as a player, he still provides a lot of entertainment for fans courtside. NBA on TNT analyst pokes fun at every NBA player and also his fellow panelists Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith all the time, but Chuck especially targets few stars.

Barkley over the years has made as much fun of LeBron’s hairline as he has ridiculed him for his recruiting and forming superteams.

Charles Barkley makes fun of LeBron James’ hairline yet again

The Los Angeles Lakers opened their account for the 2021-22 NBA season with a loss to the Golden States Warriors. It was not the only matter of joy for Sir. Charles Barkley.

During the shootaround before the match, hilariously mocked LeBron James for his thick headband.

“gotta get the biggest headband in the world to cover that bald spot”

– Charles Barkley to LeBron pic.twitter.com/Fim6SQzIz3 — Alex👋 (@dbs408) October 20, 2021

“The Round Mound of Rebound” never leaves an opportunity to tease LeBron. He has been talking about King’s hairline for a long time.

As LeBron started getting into the NBA finals every year the work took a toll on King. He started losing his hair since his time with the Miami Heat. As his hairline started going backward so did his headband, and Charles was the one to suggest him a wider headband then.

While LeBron might or might not get a headband to cover his bald spot, he has got enough trophies to shut Chuck up. But it has always been a fun time for everyone with both guys enjoying each other’s banters.

