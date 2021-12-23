Basketball

“Kevin Durant is the only player I couldn’t beat in Brooklyn!” Former Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie gives his flowers to the current top scorer of the league

"Kevin Durant is the only player I couldn't beat in Brooklyn!" Former Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie gives his flowers to the current top scorer of the league
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Does Kawhi Leonard consume a plant-based diet?": The Clippers superstar's visit at a plant-based store in Oklahoma sets Twitter buzzing
Next Article
"He'll play in the Test": Justin Langer confirms Marcus Harris will open in the Ashes 2021-22 Boxing Day test
NBA Latest Post
"Kevin Durant is the only player I couldn't beat in Brooklyn!" Former Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie gives his flowers to the current top scorer of the league
“Kevin Durant is the only player I couldn’t beat in Brooklyn!” Former Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie gives his flowers to the current top scorer of the league

Washington Wizards point guard Spencer Dinwiddie talks about going up against Kevin Durant and Kyrie…