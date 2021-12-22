“Talen Horton-Tucker and Isaiah Thomas scored 6 points combined!”: Lakers’ huge loss to Phoenix Suns illustrates their lack of squad depth

Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns yet again and this loss might entirely be blamed on Talen Horton-Tucker and Isaiah Thomas’ abysmal shooting.

Tonight’s game was the fifth straight game that the LA Lakers lost to Phoenix Suns. However, LeBron James did not think too much of it since they were short-handed. However, in their first matchup of the season, the Lakers were unable to change the outcome even with AD.

Although they started the game in their favor, Phenix Suns rallied back and snatched the lead by the end of halftime. Inevitably, the third quarter Lakers arrived and let the Suns outscore them by 10.

Devin Booker and co currently have the best record in the league, despite losing several players to injuries over the month. Lakers on the other hand are still in the 7th position.

Talen Horton-Tucker and Isaiah Thomas were not even good enough for G-league tonight

37-year old LeBron James scored 34 points on 68% FG and 7 rebounds to go along with it. He clearly came to play last night but the rest of the Lakers didn’t. While Russell Westbrook had 22 points and 10 rebounds, he committed 7 turnovers, some in crucial minutes.

Apart from them, there was just one other player with double digits in scoring. Talen Horton-Tucker and Isaiah Thomas may have single-handedly cost the Lakers this game.

THT did not justify the 31 minutes he spent on the court. He shot 1-13 from the field and ended the night with 3 points. It was his first game back, and Vogel should’ve eased his way into the starting lineup. Isaiah Thomas had a similar stat line while he came off the bench. He led the Lakers in scoring in the Bulls loss on Sunday, but last night he struggled.

This loss cannot be pinned on AD’s absence. The Lakers have not been playing like a contending team this season. At this rate, they can only hope to make the play-in tournament. While last season injuries plagued them, the reason behind the decline this season is unclear.

They are set to face San Antonio Spurs next and the Covid-ridden Brooklyn Nets on Christmas. Anthony Davis is ruled out for at least a month. Lakers will hope to end the 3-game losing streak Thursday night.

