“Kevin Durant Just Faced LeBron James’ Worst Nightmare”: Skip Bayless Mocks Lakers Superstar as Slim Reaper’s 62 Free Throw Streak Ends

The Brooklyn Nets failed to extend their winning streak to 3-games, with superstar Kevin Durant having a rare slip during clutch time. The Slim Reaper, who scored 26-points on 50% shooting from the field, now has 11-games of 25+ points to start the season, continuing to be the sole offensive weapon.

Unfortunately, the contest against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks was a rare night where KD had a lapse during the final seconds. Fouled on the 3-point line with 5.6 seconds remaining on the clock, the former MVP had the chance to tie the game at 93-96 but failed to do so.

Kevin Durant blinks at crunchtime and the Mavs escape with the win 🙌 KD did NOT miss a free-throw since Ovtober 26, making 62 straight until tonight.pic.twitter.com/xXAaAA5VJc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 8, 2022

Ironically, Durant hadn’t missed a free throw since 26th October, with a streak of 62 shots. Sadly, this would end against the Luka Magic and co, who managed to escape this by a whisker. A bitter-sweet outing for KD, who was named eastern conference player of the week.

Post the Mavs beating the Nets for the second consecutive time this season, Veteran analyst Skip Bayless took to Twitter to address Durant missing the clutch free throws, not forgetting to throw LeBron James into the mix, taking a dig at the Lakers superstar’s ability to shoot free throws.

Skip Bayless addresses Kevin Durant’s free throw debacle at clutch time.

On a night when Luka Magic was, once again, on display as the Slovenian kid surpassed Wilt Chamberlain for the second most 30-point games to start the season, Durant forgot to close the lid with the Nets falling 4-7 in the eastern conference.

Another 30-piece for Luka Dončić 🪣 He passes Wilt Chamberlain for the second most 30-point games to begin a season 📈 pic.twitter.com/KgmYtJ4Xh0 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 8, 2022

With social media buzzing with reactions on this night of basketball brilliance at its peak, Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless had another agenda on his mind. Addressing KD’s missed free throws with less than 5.6 seconds remaining, the veteran analyst couldn’t help but discuss LBJ too.

KD just faced LeBron’s worst nightmare – having to make all 3 free throws to force overtime. He made the 1st – HIS 62ND STRAIGHT MADE FREE THROW. But he lipped out the 2nd – nightmare! – forcing him to miss the 3rd on purpose. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 8, 2022

An avid critic of James since his high-school days, Skip has forever sighted the four-time champion’s poor free throw shooting, especially come clutch time to lower his case in the GOAT debate against Michael Jordan. Addressing KD’s failed free throws against the Mavs, Skip called them LBJ’s worst nightmare.

LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant (Free throws)

Currently, in his 20th season, James is a career 73.4% shooter from the foul line, making 5.7 of his 7.8 attempts. The four-time Finals MVP’s efficiency improves come playoffs to 74%.

On the other hand, Durant accounts for one of the finest shooters, with an efficiency of 88.5% from the free throw line in his 15-seasons, making 6.8 out of his 7.6 attempts. Come playoff time, the four-time scoring champion improves to 86.6%.

