Kevin Durant Likes Tweet Mocking Shaquille O’Neal’s Petty Behavior Toward Dwight Howard Along With the Whole of Taiwan

When it comes to the NBA, being petty is often held in high regard by fans, for one specific reason. It means that the player cares about the game. He doesn’t want to be disrespected and will do whatever it takes to get revenge if he is.

Now, when it comes strictly to the game, this is a good habit to have. However, when it comes to regular life, things aren’t quite the same.

Petty people are difficult to have relations with, are vindictive, and in some cases, are just plain bad people.

Fortunately, Shaquille O’Neal isn’t a bad person through and through. But is he petty? Hooo boy!

Of course, his whole game was strengthened by his otherworldly pettiness during his playing days. But since he has retired, it has been an ugly streak of his.

Just recently, as Dwight Howard was starting to receive his flowers from the NBA community, this streak of Shaq’s showed up again. And after seeing everything, it appears that Kevin Durant has chosen to take a stand against the Big Diesel.

But first, what did the Diesel say to initiate this edition of his beef with Dwight Howard?

Dwight Howard was looking to continue his career in the NBA for some time now. Or perhaps he still is.

But of course, waiting around was never going to help much. So instead, the man decided to head to Taiwan, to join the Taoyuan Leopards. And during his every game there, the man has been putting up some monster numbers.

Taiwan Dwight Howard different 😂 38 PTS

25 REB

9 AST

4 BLK pic.twitter.com/jHKI9Ltdf7 — Overtime (@overtime) November 19, 2022

As all this has been going down, the NBA community as a whole has been reacting very positively to the whole situation. However, it appears that Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t looking to join the party.

No, instead, he took a very strong stand against it.

“This league reminds me of the Lifetime Fitness league”@Shaq gave his thoughts on Dwight Howard dominating in Taiwan 💀 (via The Big Podcast) pic.twitter.com/N2xctWCxML — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2022

Now, there is some truth to his words here, but there are undoubtedly better ways to put it. So, the unjust edge in his statement makes it clear this is just an act of pettiness, nothing more.

An ugly look on a man usually praised for being one of the kinder human beings on the planet.

Dwight Howard retorted right back, a reply Kevin Durant seems to agree with

Dwight Howard has never taken Shaquille O’Neal’s word sitting down. And yes, while there were times when he crossed the line, he certainly didn’t do so here, tweeting this out.

Dwight Howard fires back at Shaq for calling the Taiwanese basketball league a ‘Lifetime Fitness league’ “You’re too old to be hating. You’re too big to be hating” (Via basket news) pic.twitter.com/zguD2H8T1U — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 25, 2022

And as we put earlier, Kevin Durant found himself agreeing with every letter of the tweet.

Frankly, it’s difficult to find any blemishes in Dwight Howard’s words here, and we certainly hope Shaquille O’Neal apologizes for his words soon.

Even if he doesn’t think Dwight Howard deserves one, the people of Taiwan most certainly do.

