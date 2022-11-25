Kyle Kuzma Can’t Stop Laughing As He and LeBron James Are Exposed to Double as Professional Soccer Stars in FIFA World Cup ’22

Kyle Kuzma just loves Twitter. While he doesn’t post anything too controversial on his account, he almost always reacts to anything and everything that happens around him there. And frankly, whether he intends it or not, he is hilarious in just about each and every post.

Now, the FIFA World Cup is a massive, massive soccer (football) event. But you wouldn’t think neither Kyle Kuzma nor LeBron James would have anything to do with it… right?

Well, as it turns out, no. They actually do have a connection to the event. And as fans noted, it couldn’t be any bigger, something Kuzma just couldn’t stop laughing at.

Kyle Kuzma and LeBron James are playing as players in FIFA World Cup 2022

Now, that may sound unbelievable. However, we have all the proof you’d ever need to believe this insane reality.

Just take a gander at the pictures in the tweet below.

Ah yes. The art of being a two-sport athlete, even deep into a professional career.

If that doesn’t make LeBron James the GOAT, we’re not sure there is anything in the world that can. And perhaps Kyle Kuzma will be receiving a pretty heavy boost to his legacy too.

After all, this has never been done before… right?

Actually, Michael Jordan beats LeBron James here too

LeBron James just can’t seem to get a win when it comes to Michael Jordan, can he?

It may have been hard work to get a doppelganger of his to play for Cameroon in the FIFA World Cup. However, Michael Jordan famously played two sports during his pro career as well.

In fact, he could have possibly been one of the best athletes of his generation in the sport, as this interview reveals.

The greatest NBA player of all time could have made it to the major leagues of Baseball too?

Michael Jordan is the greatest player of all time for a reason, it seems.

