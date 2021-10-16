“Stephen Curry is officially the Michael Jordan of this era!”: NBA Twitter erupts as Stephen Curry singlehandedly humiliates the entire Portland Trail Blazers defense

NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry shows off an incredible highlight against the Portland Trail Blazers in preseason

Look at Stephen Curry man. So inspirational.

Sorry, we know that meme is a bit old now, but damn is it still true.

After having what was a good, but not eye-popping preseason until now, the Chef just woke up and decided to give the Blazers a 40-piece chicken Mc-nugget, with a side of fries, barbeque sauce, and a massive glass of coke and… sorry again. When it comes to Steph, we just can’t contain ourselves.

Speaking of his showing against the Blazers though, while his overall night was incredible, there was one particular play that was simply awe-inspiring. So much so, that it has even caused NBA Twitter to make some tall, tall claims about the man, ahead of the upcoming season.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Stephen Curry humiliates the entire Portland Trail Blazers’ defense before flipping the ball up and in while falling down

This man is so good at trick shots, he could probably join the Harlem Globetrotters after he retires.

Curry has always had a flair for highlight plays. Every night, he has at least a few highlights. But, even by his standards, we have to admit, this is just amazing. Take a look at the tweet below.

Steph, those men have partners and families! It’s a preseason game! Why are you humiliating them like this during a game that doesn’t matter?!

And well, as is the case for all humiliations in the league, NBA Twitter had a lot to say about it.

That should not be possible — Nick (@nickdelpizzahut) October 16, 2021

It’s like watching NBA 2K. He’s so surreal my brain can’t even comprehend this is an actual NBA game. — Order (@0RD3R) October 16, 2021

Goat. MJ of this era. Watch out Warriors are back in a big way — 3ku1 (@3ku1111) October 16, 2021

Nurk actually had decent defense on him for a big guy, and it still didn’t matter — Nishan Abraham (@PackerNish) October 16, 2021

Don’t let that man’s face fool you, people. This man is a sadistic, wholesome vibe’d, stone cole killer. And if he is out here doing this before the start of the season, we absolutely can’t wait to see what he has in store for the upcoming campaign.

