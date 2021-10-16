“Think about Kevin Durant and James Harden for once too, Kyrie Irving!”: Stephen A Smith savagely slams the Nets star for his personality and actions over the course of his NBA career

Stephen A Smith calls out Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving after the franchise declares that he won’t play until he gets the vaccine

Kyrie Irving man. What else can we really say about his situation?

The world has seemingly turned on him after the player decided to forgo the opportunity of taking the vaccine. The consequences? The Brooklyn Nets have officially declared that unless and until he gets the shot, he will not be included in any team activities by the franchise.

What’s worse is, it seems that even James Harden and Kevin Durant have started to get annoyed with the guy. So really, Kyrie doesn’t really have a lot of friends left in the organization if we’re being honest. And as Stephen A Smith indicates, that fact is true with the media as well.

On a recent episode of ‘Stephen A’s World’, let’s just say the man had some interesting thoughts on the player’s history and character.

Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Stephen A Smith accuses Kyrie Irving of being selfish and brings up his past experiences with the Cavaliers and Celtics

A lot of people have been criticizing Kyrie Irving throughout the past few weeks. But my god is Stephen A Smith the leader in that category.

For some reason, the analyst has come after the Nets star with a level of passion that we haven’t quite seen from anybody else. And well, that didn’t really change at all for the video in the tweet below. Take a look.

KYRIE will find any reason not to be on the court. pic.twitter.com/b2VQ5rkmQI — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 15, 2021

We won’t lie, Stephen A Smith has to relax a little.

It is starting to come to a point where we are forgetting these athletes are also human beings. And while we do personally believe that getting vaccinated is the right thing to do, you can’t force your decision onto other people.

At the end of the day, Kyrie Irving was always going to get criticized for his actions. But there is a line. And as members of the NBA community, we must always make sure that this line isn’t crossed.

Otherwise, it really isn’t criticism anymore. It’s just hate.

