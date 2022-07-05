Basketball

“Kevin Durant needs to praise Stephen Curry for giving the permission to come to GSW”: Shannon Sharpe claims the Nets star wouldn’t be a 2-time champ without the Chef

“Kevin Durant needs to praise Stephen Curry for giving the permission to come to GSW”: Shannon Sharpe claims the Nets star wouldn’t be a 2-time champ without the Chef
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"LeBron James made a MASSIVE loss on a mansion he bought for $21 Million!": When the Lakers superstar's bad investment decision cost him a whopping $1.4 million
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Kevin Durant needs to praise Stephen Curry for giving the permission to come to GSW”: Shannon Sharpe claims the Nets star wouldn’t be a 2-time champ without the Chef
“Kevin Durant needs to praise Stephen Curry for giving the permission to come to GSW”: Shannon Sharpe claims the Nets star wouldn’t be a 2-time champ without the Chef

After calling Kevin Durant a “runner”, Shannon Sharpe continues to attack the Nets star. This…