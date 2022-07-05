“Kevin Durant needs to praise Stephen Curry for giving the permission to come to GSW”: Shannon Sharpe claims the Nets star wouldn’t be a 2-time champ without the Chef

After calling Kevin Durant a “runner”, Shannon Sharpe continues to attack the Nets star. This time, the analyst claims KD wouldn’t be a 2-time champ and 2-time FMVP without Stephen Curry.

Amid the whole Kyrie Irving situation with Brooklyn Nets, all hell broke loose when it was disclosed that Kevin Durant had demanded a trade from the organization’s front office.

The Brooklyn Nets had yet another disappointing season, where the All-Star duo of Kai and KD couldn’t even go past the first round of the playoffs. And after the conclusion of his 2nd full campaign with the NY-based franchise, The Durantula has had enough.

There is absolutely no doubt that KD is a monster on the court. Being a prolific scorer, Durant’s stacked resume showcases just how great he is – 12-time All-Star, 10 All-NBA selections, 4 scoring titles, 1 MVP, 2 championships, and 2 Finals MVPs.

However, Durant’s off-court decisions seem rather questionable from time to time. Kevin has a notorious reputation for switching teams when things start getting difficult for him. And for the same, Shannon Sharpe had decided to tear apart the future Hall-Of-Famer.

Shannon said, “KD’s a runner. He’s a track star. He’s going to run away when it gets hard. He can’t take the pain, he can’t get scared, if you get involved, he’ll leave your team in ruins…”

Also Read: Shannon Sharpe goes at Skip Bayless while tearing apart Brooklyn’s $198 million man

“Every NBA player knows for a fact that Kevin Durant wouldn’t be a 2-time champion without Stephen Curry”: Shannon Sharpe

The “UNDISPUTED” analyst seems to have some sort of hatred towards Durant. On the recent episode of the show, the recently turned 54-year-old further attacked Kevin’s legacy.

Sharpe boldly claimed that KD wouldn’t have been a 2-time champ and a 2-time FMVP without Stephen Curry. He further stated that the Nets forward needed to praise the Bay Area legend for allowing him to come to Golden State.

I will say the things that every NBA player knows for a fact. Kevin Durant would not be a 2-time champion, would not be a 2-time Finals MVP without Steph Curry. Now, he needs to praise Steph Curry for allowing him to come into his house.”

Unc Shannon Sharpe went in on Kevin Durant 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 @ShannonSharpe “Kevin Durant wouldn’t have been a 2 time champion if it wasn’t for Steph curry & he needs to praise Steph for allowing him to come to golden state” pic.twitter.com/y4vjNJxwQn — Shannon sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) July 5, 2022

Shannon is not entirely wrong. Steph did take the back seat during Kevin’s stint with the Warriors. However, Sharpe can’t credit Curry for KD’s entire legacy.

Also Read: Skip Bayless puts forth a deranged narrative surrounding Warriors and Nets superstars