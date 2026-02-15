mobile app bar

Kevin Durant Pleads for Embarrassing 2011 3-Point Contest Performance to Be Erased From History

Joseph Galizia
Published

Feb 11, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) warms up before playing against the Los Angeles Clippers at Toyota Center

Kevin Durant walking into the 2011 NBA Three-Point Contest felt like a cheat code at the time. Already regarded as one of the purest scorers in the league, he was widely expected to light up the perimeter. Instead, he delivered a shockingly poor performance.

Durant managed just six points, a jarring result for a player who routinely produced better shooting displays even while being double-teamed in actual games. The whole round looked out of rhythm, with racks going by and shots clanking in a way you almost never saw from him in games.

It will barely dent his effect on the game. But since it is All-Star weekend, a clip of his atrocious performance has resurfaced, and the Rockets superstar is not happy.

A funny basketball X account known as “NBA Tour dates”, which specializes in “NBA lowlights,” shared a clip of Durant‘s 2011 massacre. And you just know it wouldn’t take long for the 37-year-old future Hall of Famer to vanity search himself and fire back.

“U funky m*fer…delete this bro…please???” wrote KD, almost in a tone of proud embarrassment. Durant could honestly care less if the clip remained alive on the interwebs forever, but he also doesn’t want the army of trolls that he encounters on a daily basis to use it against him as ammunition in the not so distant future.

Several have since flooded X to comment on the former Warriors star’s infamous 2011 3-point contest and they are not holding back. “Damn, even I could’ve won against you,” joked one person. “Damn KD, that was horrendous,” added another person.

“Bro put up a stinker,” a third person quipped, with a ton of laughing emojis for additional effect. “KD out here building condos!” exclaimed a fourth. Poor Kevin. It’s going to be a long night.

This was just one of those weird footnotes in an all-time career, the kind fans laugh about but historians barely bother to mention. Durant has dropped 40 in playoff games, won titles and MVPs, and essentially solved every defense thrown at him. In that context, a six-point shooting contest is more meme than meaning.

If anything, his playful response shows he’s in on the joke, even if he’d rather not see it pop up on his timeline. That’s the reality of the modern NBA: every cold streak lives forever online, even for a generational scorer.

