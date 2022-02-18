“To me, Magic Johnson is still working with us”: Lakers president Jeanie Buss admits franchise legend is still an integral part of the organization

Despite his abrupt resignation in 2019, Lakers president Jeanie Buss still consults Magic Johnson and seeks his advice every now and then.

Magic Jonson is considered to be one of the most impactful players in the history of the NBA. He defined the point guard position, and players are still judged by those standards. He lifted 5 championship trophies for the city of Los Angeles before HIV forced him to retire.

Although he tried to make a comeback at age 36, Johnson only played one season and contributed significantly as the Lakers clinched 4th spot in the west. He has been with the team in every capacity possible. First as a player, then head coach, then president of basketball operations, and now a friendly advisor to Jeanie Buss.

Also Read: “Because you ain’t really watched me play”: Robert Covington responds to a senior columnist of The Athletic, Karl-Anthony Towns and NBA Twitter support the Clippers star

Jeanie Buss values Magic Johnson’s opinion

Magic Johnson spent over 12 years with the Los Angeles Lakers and took them to playoffs every year. However, he gave up at the first sight of failure in the subsequent positions he took up with the organization.

As a head coach, he resigned after 15 games due to a five-game losing streak. As president of basketball operations, he gave up on the team in mere 2 years as the Lakers failed to make the playoffs.

Jeanie Buss reveals he has been an unofficial advisor to the Lakers front office ever since. “To me, he’s still working with us. He doesn’t have that official designation. But in terms of his support, his wisdom, his insight, I freely call on him as needed.”

The Lakers won the title in 2020 but that seems like a lifetime ago. They have been struggling for the past two seasons, more so this year. The addition of Russell Westbrook made them a super team on paper but not in terms of win percentage.

Even in this regard, Jeanie consulted the 12x all-star and he told her to focus on the bigger picture. “I just sat down with him and I said, ‘Should I be concerned? What are you seeing?’ And he just talked about the injuries and that the team hadn’t had a chance to be together.”

Buss added, “He’s very calm and insightful. I appreciate his seeing the big picture instead of reacting to every game.”

The Los Angeles Lakers are 27-31 so far with little to no chances of escaping the play-in tournament. Anthony Davis‘ ankle strain makes it even harder to reach the playoffs.

Also Read: “I hung up, set my phone down, and started crying my eyes out!”: Tyrese Haliburton opens up about his immediate reaction to surprisingly getting traded by the Sacramento Kings