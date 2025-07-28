Kyrie Irving Avoids Disrespecting WNBA Stars By Refusing To Answer Question On Live

Kyrie Irving’s various stances off court have been somewhat controversial. He’s made claims about the earth being flat, and also found himself in hot water with the NBA community when he refused to get vaccinated during the pandemic. But one thing the former NBA champ is universally respected for is how he views the women’s game. Recently, Irving proved that he’s not out to disrespect them like many do, once again.

In a segment of The TylilShow Live, streamer Tylil, while getting a haircut, casually asked the Dallas Mavericks superstar how much he would average in the WNBA. It was a question asked in poor state, as Tylil’s intention to clearly show how superior NBA players are and Kyrie understood that.

Contrary to how he was candid for most of the interview, Kyrie simply refused to answer the question out of respect for players whom he had collectively referred to as his ‘sisters’ in the past. Not surprising, considering how well Kyrie treats women in general.

“I’m not going to say that bro,” Irving insisted. “I don’t disrespect the game like that, come on.” Even then, Tylil did not take the hint. He continued to be disrespectful to the WNBA by saying that he would average a triple double in the league. Let’s be real, however, he wouldn’t.

This segment also proved the difference in mindset between Irving and his host. The respect Kyrie holds for the W is not new found, as even in the past, he’s expressed support for the league as a whole. He’s also one of the biggest advocates when it comes to calling for pay rise among the female ballers in the States.

“Why can’t we as NBA players have a stake or some sort type equity in the WNBA team? Those are our sisters,” the ex-Boston Celtics man once said. Even outside of basketball, Kyrie holds women in very high regard, and instead of putting them down, has called for men to support them in whatever they want.

“They’re the creators of life and whatever they choose to do in their lives I feel like all males should be supportive,” Kyrie opined in 2020 while launching the K.A.I Empowerment Initiative and Women’s Financial Support. His aim? To pledge $1.5 million to cover the salaries of the WNBA players who had chosen to sit out due to social factors. There aren’t many NBA stars more supportive to the cause than Kyrie.